JSU women: Hometown hero Kyra Williams catches fire at the right time

JACKSONVILLE — With only a little bit left in her final college basketball season, Jacksonville State's Kyra Williams has found a little bit left in the tank.
Not typically a big scorer, Williams poured in a career-high 25 points as the Gamecocks' women turned away Stetson 69-62 at home Thursday night. She had 20 points in the game before that, and 15 in the game before that.
Until the current run, she had been scoring 6.7 points a game. And, it isn't like those 25 points against Stetson came when there wasn't much stress.
After Stetson rebounded from a 17-point deficit to take a one-point lead with about six minutes to go, Williams immediately responded with a 3-pointer that hit the bottom of the basket. That gave JSU a lead it never gave back.
"One of the things that I've experienced over the years is sometimes when a senior gets to the end, they all of a sudden bring a little bit different focus and urgency to what they're doing because they know it's the end," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "It lifts them. Certainly, here recently, it's lifted Kyra up. Lifting herself up has lifted her team up."
She's been so valuable lately that she played 36 of the game's 40 minutes, which is longer than Pietri likes to play someone, considering he demands so much energy and focus not just on offense but defense as well.
"It's not just the offensive performance, which has been special, but she's also defending at a high level," he said.
She took only 13 shots but made nine. She attempted only seven from behind the 3-point arc but sank five. She bottomed out both of her free throws, too.
"She's really carried us from the perimeter," Pietri said. "I'm happy for her that she's having this success at this point in the year."
A fifth-year senior who graduated just a few miles away at Jacksonville High School, Williams is lowkey about her sudden push to the finish.
"I've just been trying to stay consistent and get extra shots in practice," she said. "It's been paying off."
She rarely shows much emotion on the floor, although she did smile when asked what she was thinking when Stetson rallied all the way back to take a 57-56 lead with about six minutes to go.
"Once I saw that, it just lit a fire under me," she said. "I just wanted to do whatever I needed to do for my team to get the lead back."
That 3-pointer gave JSU a 59-57 advantage. The Gamecocks’ Kennedy Gavin then got a steal and raced down the court for a layup and a four-point advantage. Stetson got a layup from Jordan Peete, who drew a foul and made the free throw to make it 61-60.
Keiara Griffin sank a 3-pointer, and after two Stetson free throws, Williams drove for a layup and a 66-62 advantage. From there, JSU was in control.
What to know
—JSU (15-12, 8-8 ASUN) is tied with Kennesaw State and North Alabama for sixth place in the league standings. Stetson (12-17, 6-10) is in ninth place. All four teams have only two games remaining.
—Griffin finished with 11 points, including six in the final five minutes. She had a game-high seven rebounds.
—Masengo Mutanda had 10 points and a pair of steals.
—Gavin finished with nine points, six rebounds and two assists.
—Nekiyah Thompson, a senior guard, did not play after getting hurt in Saturday's loss at Jacksonville. She is waiting to be cleared by the doctors.
Who said
—Williams on the feeling in the locker room after a close win: "Excited. We're ready for the next one."
—Pietri on Thompson's availability: "She saw the Andrews Sports Medicine doctor on Monday, and that doctor said he needed to see the images taken of her in Jacksonville, Fla., when she spent overnight in the hospital. He wasn't going to clear her until he saw the images, and we still haven't secured the images. That's a snafu. Hopefully, we have those images (Friday) because the kid is ready to go."
—Pietri on having a 17-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter to losing it seven minutes later: "This team has struggled with sustaining the proper energy and focus throughout the game, and I think when we got the big lead and the focus disappeared. Then the momentum went in their favor, and our energy didn't match their energy. The focus disappeared. The energy disappeared, and now we were floundering. So, we needed something to lift us up, and Kyra hit the shot to give us the lead."
Next up
—JSU will host ASUN leader Florida Gulf Coast (27-3, 15-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. After that, the Gamecocks will finish the season with a trip to Stetson on Wednesday at noon.