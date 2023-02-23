 Skip to main content
JSU women: Hometown hero Kyra Williams catches fire at the right time

JSU_queens BC46.jpg

JSU’s Kyra Williams had 25 points against Stetson.

 Bob Crisp, The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — With only a little bit left in her final college basketball season, Jacksonville State's Kyra Williams has found a little bit left in the tank.

Not typically a big scorer, Williams poured in a career-high 25 points as the Gamecocks' women turned away Stetson 69-62 at home Thursday night. She had 20 points in the game before that, and 15 in the game before that.

