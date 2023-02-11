JSU women: Home loss to EKU creates urgency for struggling Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — After winning 24 games a year ago and returning eight of the top 10 players in playing time and scoring, JSU coach Rick Pietri figured his current team had a chance at another good year.
After Saturday's 64-58 home loss to Eastern Kentucky, Pietri's Gamecocks are struggling. They're 13-11 overall, including 6-7 in the ASUN and sitting in seventh place.
"It's a massive disappointment, and as the head coach, at the end of the day, I'm the one who's in charge," Pietri said. "I'm responsible. When our players don't perform, it's my fault. I have to find a way to coerce them to be focused, to be energized and engaged in what we're doing.
"With this particular group of players this year, I just haven't found a way to consistently coerce them into coming to work and doing their jobs."
The latest loss was especially disappointing. Dropping to seventh place is significant because the top six get a bye through the first round of the ASUN tournament. The seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th place teams do not. Pietri calls the difference between sixth and seventh place "as wide as the Grand Canyon."
There's little time to make up the difference, as only five regular-season games remain. Kennesaw State and Eastern Kentucky are tied for fifth at 7-6 each, but both hold the tiebreaker over the Gamecocks. Kennesaw State is 2-0 against JSU, and the Gamecocks lost a chance Saturday to win their only meeting of the regular season against EKU.
So, tying them isn't good enough — JSU will have to have a better record outright than at least one of them.
"We're on the wrong side of the canyon right now," Pietri said. "We're on the wrong side, and we're in trouble."
Also, only the top 10 make the tournament, so keep in mind that a slump could cost the Gamecocks a postseason spot. Jacksonville is in 10th place but at 4-9 in the league, the Dolphins are only two games behind JSU and will host the Gamecocks next Saturday.
"Right now, to be honest with you, we've just got to make sure we get in the tournament," Pietri said. "Right now, forget about which side of the canyon you're on. At least, we need to get there. Because there's no guarantees."
All of this could've been avoided with a win Saturday over EKU, but the Gamecocks struggled almost from the start
Like most teams, EKU defended JSU with a zone, and the Gamecocks responded by making only one shot out of 15 attempts in the first half to trail 31-23 at halftime. Soon after intermission, JSU did hit three straight 3-pointers early — one each by Kyra Williams, Keiara Griffin and Shawnta Shaw — which sliced the 35-32.
EKU then went man-to-man, but the Gamecocks couldn't turn that to their advantage. They never got closer than they did at that point after the trio of 3-pointers.
At one point with less than five minutes to go, JSU trailed by eight but missed three of four foul shots. Make them all, and the lead is down to four.
"Our effort wasn't good enough," Pietri said. "The bottom line is that their players played better than our players. Period. The end."
With five games left, Pietri is left saying, "We've got to find a way to win."
"And we've got to find a way to convince these kids there's 2½ weeks to go in their season," he added. "For our seniors, there's 2½ weeks left in their careers, and hopefully, they'll approach this with some urgency and some investment. They invested all this time in the summer and fall and preseason and 24 games. It ain't going well, and you're capable of it going better. So hopefully, our kids will decide that it's important enough to make the end of the season a positive experience."
What to know
—Griffin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. That's the sixth double-double in the junior's college career.
—Kennedy Gavin had 10 points and eight rebounds.
—Williams and Madison McCoy each had nine points. Nekiyah Thompson had six points and eight rebounds.
—EKU's Antwainette Walker had 22 points and 13 rebounds. She entered averaging a league-high 21.1 points and 9.8 rebounds. She had only two points in the first half on 1-of-9 shooting.
Who said
—Griffin on the game: "I think defensively, we did what we were supposed to do, but offensively, we couldn't get any shots to fall. It's been our M.O. for the last few weeks. If we go back to playing how we were playing, we could do good."
—Griffin on Walker: "I think she's a tough player, definitely. I think she resembles our own Kennedy (Gavin). Basically, it's like playing against somebody I've played in practice. It was a tough matchup, but I embraced it and took on the challenge."
—Pietri on the season, which opened with such promise: "To this point, this season has been a failure, and whether we can salvage the rest of it will be determined by how invested our players are in changing the fate of the end of the year. The thing about the sport of basketball, as long as you're in the tournament, it's never too late to figure it out."
Next up
—JSU will visit North Florida (6-17, 3-10) on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Jacksonville (10-13, 4-9) on Saturday at noon.