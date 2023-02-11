 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU women: Home loss to EKU creates urgency for struggling Gamecocks

JSU teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — After winning 24 games a year ago and returning eight of the top 10 players in playing time and scoring, JSU coach Rick Pietri figured his current team had a chance at another good year.

After Saturday's 64-58 home loss to Eastern Kentucky, Pietri's Gamecocks are struggling. They're 13-11 overall, including 6-7 in the ASUN and sitting in seventh place.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.