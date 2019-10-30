JACKSONVILLE — An off-season of rehabilitation apparently made a world of difference for Jacksonville State’s Kiana Johnson.
A year ago, she suffered a stress fracture in her leg, which caused her to miss all of December and most of January. She played sparingly after that, and Jacksonville State’s women’s basketball team sorely missed her, as the 5-9 junior is one of the Gamecocks’ most active and productive guards … when she’s healthy.
On Wednesday night, Johnson scored 15 points, passed out three assists and grabbed a pair of rebounds as JSU beat Division III Barry College 104-37 in a home exhibition game. Johnson played a team-high 25 minutes, 44 seconds and made all but one of her seven shots.
“That’s what she’s been doing in practice,” JSU coach Rick Pietri said. “What you saw is nothing that we haven’t seen in the past 22 practices. She’s been really good.”
Johnson said she’s “100 percent” now.
“It feels pretty good,” she said. “Last year, I was down on myself because I was hurt. I knew I could play better.”
While Johnson praised her team for its effort and how all of her teammates played, she did acknowledge she was pleased with her own energy and effort. So was Pietri.
“She always has a high level of energy,” Pietri said. “She’s competitive and has the right attitude.”
Pietri said he also appreciated seeing his team hit 14 of 35 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Last year, JSU made 23.8 percent of its 3-pointers, which was next to last in the Ohio Valley Conference.
He said Berry College packed in its defense and dared JSU to make open outside shots. Destiney Elliott made six from long range and McKenna Lawrence had three to lead the team.
Although this came against a Division III team, Pietri said, “Last year, our problem was we couldn’t make them when we were open.”
What to know
—Elliott led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. She played 23 minutes and started alongside Johnson, forward Jessie Day (nine points, five rebounds), forward Brittany Webster (four points, three rebounds) and guard Taylor Hawks (14 points, seven assists).
—Lawrence had nine points off the bench, and freshman guard Nekiyah Thompson finished with eight, making six of seven foul shots.
—JSU made 20 of 23 free throws for 87 percent. Last year, the Gamecocks made 64.7 percent.
—Pietri said sophomore guard Yamia Johnson didn’t play as she is recovering from a concussion.
Who said
—Pietri on the effort to improve offensively, including 3-point shooting: “The kids have worked on it. We’ve devoted more time in practice to developing offensive skills than we ever have.”
—Johnson on what it was like last season to struggle with the injury: “I couldn’t play, and I wanted to be there for my team. I was still cheering for them, but I wanted to play and help more.”
Next up
—The quality of opponent goes way up for Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks will open their regular season Tuesday at Vanderbilt.