Despite a late rally, Jacksonville State lost its second straight game with a 68-63 loss at Alabama State on Wednesday night.
The Gamecocks trailed 56-45 with 4:57 to play before scoring 10 straight points, with guard Taylor Hawks scoring six of her career-high 23 during that spurt.
That made it 56-55 with 3:20 to play, and JSU trimmed the lead to one in four more instances after that but never could get even with the Hornets.
JSU (2-3) will return home to play Fort Valley State on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Four to know
—Hawks made 8 of 14 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range. She also made the only foul shot she attempted, grabbed two rebounds, passed out an assist and made a steal.
—Chloe Long played 35 minutes for JSU, scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds. She sank 3 of 4 from the field. Kiana Johnson played 31 minutes and scored 12 points while grabbing five rebounds and passing out three assists. Destiney Elliott had 10 points and three assists.
—JSU got outrebounded 51-41 and made only 52.2 percent of its free throws (12 of 23), while Alabama State made 70.4 percent (19of 27). The Gamecocks' trailed for 36:43 of the 40-minute game, with its last lead coming at 6-4 with 6:43 left in the first period.
—Ayana Emanuel, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, had 25 points to lead Alabama State.