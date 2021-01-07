JSU women: Hawks helps pace Gamecocks at Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville State built an early lead and kept it the rest of the way in a 74-60 win at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
The Gamecocks are now 5-2 overall, including 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference, and they've scored five straight wins over EKU (4-5, 3-2).
JSU will play at Morehead State on Saturday at noon.
Four to know
—Senior point guard Taylor Hawks finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. All four totals were team highs. She had six points in the final quarter.
—Yamia Johnson, Kiana Johnson and Keiara Griffin each had 13 points. Yamia Johnson added four rebounds and a pair of steals in 31 minutes of playing time. Griffin had four rebounds.
—Kennedy Gavin had four points and five rebounds off the bench.
—JSU made only nine turnovers while forcing 17. That helped the Gamecocks hold a 27-9 edge in points off turnovers.