Jacksonville State got its first women's basketball win of the season Saturday with a 72-67 home win over Florida A&M.
Taylor Hawks scored 17 points to pace JSU (1-1), while Kiana Johnson got a career-high 16.
Four to know
—JSU started Hawks and Johnson at guard, and Brittany Webster, Jessie Day and Destiney Elliott at forward. Webster replaced Chloe Long in the lineup, but Long still played 31 minutes.
—Hawks, in addition to her 17 points, had seven rebounds and three steals. Johnson grabbed five rebounds and sank 8 of 12 foul shots.
—Elliott had eight points but grabbed eight rebounds and passed out two assists.
—FAMU led 7-0 early and 33-32 at halftime. JSU scored the first six points of the third period and never trailed again. FAMU trimmed the advantage to 69-67 with 31 seconds left, but Hawks made two foul shots to provide a more comfortable margin.
—JSU will play at home Tuesday against Lipscomb in an 11:30 a.m. game. Children from local elementary schools will attend the game as part of Kid's Day.