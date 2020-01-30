JSU women: Hard work helps Lawrence turn in another winning performance

JACKSONVILLE — McKenna Lawrence's hard work has paid off for her. It's also paid off for her Jacksonville State women's basketball team, especially Thursday night.
JSU beat visiting Tennessee State 70-48 as Lawrence tied a career-high with five 3-pointers. Four came in the second half as the Gamecocks took control. With the two teams tied 26-26 at halftime, JSU came out of the locker room energized, and after Lawrence made back-to-back 3-pointers to break the tie, the Gamecocks sailed from there.
"I get in the gym and work out extra with Coach (Altherias) Warmley two or three times a week, and she has focused on me having one craft I can perfect," said Lawrence, a 5-foot-10 guard and a fourth-year junior.
That craft definitely is shooting. Since the start of Ohio Valley Conference play, she has made 19 from 3-point range. Only two other OVC players have made more. Lawrence made only two during the non-conference portion of the schedule.
"After the Auburn game, which was just after Christmas, I started seeing her in the gym, spending more time. New Year's Day, I come in, and she and (Assistant) Coach Warmley are in here shooting," JSU coach Rick Pietri said.
"They're the only people in the building. On New Year's morning. What that told me was that something had clicked with her that she had to make more of an investment."
Older, more experienced and nearing the end of her JSU career, Lawrence has found something and hasn't slowed.
Those two big 3-pointers at the beginning of the second half are what JSU has come to expect of her lately. Both came in front of the JSU bench. She had a defender in front of her both times, but she launched the shots without hesitation. Both basketballs sailed high in the air, and both dropped through, barely grazing the net.
"It feels good to make a shot and open up the lid so everybody else can get their confidence and start shooting as well," she said.
Lawrence has started the past five games, and against Tennessee State, she finished with a team-high 17 points, grabbed a pair of rebounds and played 23 minutes. She has gotten the starting assignments because teammate Kiana Johnson got hurt and missed three games, but Lawrence already was earning more playing time before that.
In conference play, the least amount of minutes she has received has been 15.
"It goes to show you how much commitment, mindset and focus can have an effect on results," Pietri said. "She got re-committed."
Three to know
—Destiney Elliott had 12 points, a team-high nine rebounds and three assists. Starting point guard Taylor Hawks added 10 points and four steals. Backup point guard NeKiyah Thompson had eight points, two assists, two rebounds and two charges drawn.
—Pietri is now 99-99 in his seventh season as JSU's head women's basketball coach. That's second in program history to Dana Austin, who has 115 wins.
—JSU is now 9-11, including 5-4 in the OVC. That's tied for fifth. Tennessee State is 2-17 and 0-9 in the OVC. The Tigers' two wins came against Wilberforce and Fisk.
Who said
—Pietri on the first-half effort by his team: "We were sleep-walking through the first half, especially the first quarter. I could see it on their faces before the game. They were not wired right. I believe they expected this opponent was just going to roll over for them like they have for other people."
—Pietri on Thompson playing as she did off the bench: "She played with a lot of energy. She was able to make some plays for us. Defensively, she maintained position and was able to draw some charges. That's why she's playing. That's why she has earned the right to play."
—Pietri on reliable forward Jessie Day, who three points and three rebounds in 30 minutes of play, but anchored the defense: "I have a high level of trust in her effort. I have a high level of expectation that she's going to execute what we need done on the defensive end of the floor. Because of that trust, her effort level is never in question."
What's next
—JSU will host Belmont (13-7, 8-1 OVC), which is in a three-way tie for first place in the league. Tipoff is Saturday at 1:45 p.m.