JSU women: Guard combo of Shaw, Thompson push Gamecocks to another win

JACKSONVILLE — Shawnta Shaw got a chance to start for Jacksonville State on Thursday, and she was off like a shot.
The speedy 5-foot-2 point guard, who head coach Rick Pietri says has a "burst" unlike anyone else on the team, helped spearhead JSU's 66-58 win over North Florida on Thursday. In 20 minutes of playing time, she wound up with a team-high 11 points, two rebounds, a pair of assists and a pair of steals.
Her speed helped produce one of the biggest lifts of the night. As JSU was up by seven with six seconds left in the third quarter, she took the ball and went end to end, getting a layup just ahead of the buzzer.
"Speed, that's normal for me," she said. "Getting up and down the court, getting transition layups."
Shaw got to start for the ASUN West Division leaders because regular starter Nekiyah Thompson had "tweaked" her knee in the previous game against Liberty. Thompson missed Monday's practice, was limited Tuesday and worked out as normal Wednesday. Still, Pietri worried that the knee was still an issue, so Shaw got the call against North Florida.
But here's the thing: she was fine in time for Thursday's game. She got the remaining 20 minutes at the point guard slot and produced nine points, four rebounds and three assists. She also drew five fouls from opposing players.
North Florida had nobody to slow the combo of Shaw and Thompson.
"The point guard position played well for us," Pietri said. "Between the two, that's 20 points, 7 of 13 from the field, five assists. That's a good night."
Thompson produced another big lift for the Gamecocks with 2:16 left in the game. With JSU up by seven points, she came off a screen and sank a 3-pointer to drive a nail into North Florida's chances of an upset.
The win also kept JSU (16-5, 7-2 ASUN) solidly in first place in the ASUN West. Everybody else in the division has at least five losses. The Gamecocks have only eight games remaining. This is important because the ASUN tournament will be played at campus sites, and the higher seed will host.
What to know
—At the post position, Kennedy Gavin had 10 points and three rebounds for JSU, while Keiara Griffin added seven points and eight rebounds.
—At guard, Imari Martin and Kiana Johnson each had eight points. Johnson missed the Saturday loss at Liberty because of an injured ankle, but she was good to go for nearly 26 minutes against North Florida.
—For North Florida (10-11, 3-6), 6-foot-4 center Jazz Bond had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Who said
—Pietri on facing Bond, who had a hand in JSU shooting only 36.9 percent from the field: "Normally, you're worried about her presence. So, she has a lot to do with that lower field goal percentage."
—Pietri on JSU getting 14 offensive rebounds, while North Florida had only five: "We talked about the fact that offensive rebounds would be there for the taking if we were willing to go get them. The thing about offensive rebounding is that you're going one direction, and if they get it, the ball is going the other direction. We talked about how we needed to take the chance and bust tail if we didn't get it. I think we did a pretty good job in transition defense. I don't think they hurt us that badly in transition."
—Pietri on the next game Saturday against Jacksonville, which features former JSU guard Taylor Hawks, a four-year starter: "First time in my career. I'm talking about my entire coaching career, not just as a head coach. All those years (28 as head coach, seven as assistant), I never coached against a former player. So, it's going to be an unusual experience."
Next up
—JSU and Jacksonville (12-7, 5-3) will play at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. Hawks, who will return to play at JSU, is the 11th all-time scorer for JSU with 1,077 points and fifth all-time in assists with 317.