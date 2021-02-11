JSU women: Griffin, Williams help pace Gamecocks to another home win

Jacksonville State beat the team that eliminated the Gamecocks from last season's OVC women's basketball tournament and broke a 24-year-old record in the process.
JSU beat Eastern Illinois 58-56 on Thursday night, which is the Gamecocks' ninth straight home win, including the last home game last season and eight this year. That's a record, passing the old mark of eight set when Dana Austin's 1997 team won its last eight home games.
The two teams were tied 42-42 with 28 seconds left in the third quarter, but JSU went on a 7-0 run and held control after that. EIU scored seven points in the final 18 seconds to make the final margin close.
JSU is now 10-6, including 7-5 in the OVC, while EIU is 9-11 and 7-8.
Four to know
—Gamecocks freshman Keiara Griffin scored a career-high 14 points to pace Jacksonville State. She also pulled down eight rebounds, which are her second-best total at JSU.
—Junior Kyra Williams, a Jacksonville High graduate, finished with a career-high 10 points. That breaks the mark of seven, which she set in the previous game. She added two rebounds, two assists and three steals while playing 16 minutes.
—Jessie Day had a team-high 10 rebounds, while Imari Martin scored 10 points and had two steals. Nekiyah Thompson had eight points. Yamia Johnson contributed seven points and six rebounds.
—Taylor Hawks had three points, which gives her 1,010 for her career, which are 14th in JSU women's basketball history. She trails No. 13 Destany McLin, who had 1,013 points during 2013-17.