JSU women: Griffin scores career-high 19 as Gamecocks win fourth straight

jsu v montevallo w basketball 022 tw.jpg

Keiara Griffin takes the ball down the court past defenders.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Another game, another win for the Jacksonville State women's basketball team, which is hitting its stride headed into ASUN Conference play.

JSU scored a 59-51 win Thursday night at Chattanooga. This marks the Gamecocks' fourth straight win as they begin preparation for their ASUN opener Monday night at Central Arkansas.

