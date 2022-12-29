JSU women: Griffin scores career-high 19 as Gamecocks win fourth straight

Another game, another win for the Jacksonville State women's basketball team, which is hitting its stride headed into ASUN Conference play.
JSU scored a 59-51 win Thursday night at Chattanooga. This marks the Gamecocks' fourth straight win as they begin preparation for their ASUN opener Monday night at Central Arkansas.
Defensively, JSU shined again Thursday by allowing fewer than 60 points for the third straight game and the eighth time this season. The Gamecocks were especially good in the fourth quarter when they gave up only 10 points as they took control.
Keiara Griffin, a 6-foot-0 junior, was especially good for JSU (7-4) as they had a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Her previous career-best was 18 last season.
—Shawnta Shaw poured in 14 points for JSU. In the final 30 seconds, she made all six foul shots she attempted. She also grabbed five rebounds and made two steals.
—Kennedy Gavin had six points and seven rebounds for JSU.
—Nekiyah Thompson added six points and team highs in assists (three) and blocks (two) off the bench.
—Freshman forward Raven Thompson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Chattanooga, which is now 8-7, including 4-2 at home.
—JSU will travel to Central Arkansas (5-6), which lost twice to the Gamecocks a year ago, including 64-47 at home and 66-48 at Jacksonville.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.