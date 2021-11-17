JSU women: Gavin scores 17, Gamecocks rally in last minute

Kennedy Gavin scored a career-high 17 points in Jacksonville State's 56-53 win at Samford in women's basketball Wednesday.
Maybe the most interesting thing about Gavin's point total is she played only 18 minutes because of foul trouble. She attempted only eight shots, making six. The redshirt senior also sank all five of her free throws.
This was the second of a five-game road trip for JSU (2-1), which will play at Vanderbilt on Sunday and then play Indiana State on Nov. 26 and South Carolina State on Nov. 27 in the Georgia Southern Classic.
Four to know
—JSU trailed by as much as four in the fourth quarter and was behind 53-51 with 1:10 to play on Annie Ramil's free throw. Nekiyah Thompson made a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left for a 54-53 lead. Kiana Johnson sank two foul shots with two seconds left to ice the win.
—Imari Martin added nine points, while Johnson and Thompson each had seven points.
—Madison McCoy came off the bench to pull down a team-high nine rebounds to go with her five points. Shawnta Shaw added five rebounds.
—Thompson had five assists, and Kyra Williams made two steals.