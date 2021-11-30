JSU women: Gavin plays strong again for Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State might hope that the clock never strikes midnight on Kennedy Gavin's game.
Gavin is proving a capable starter in the post position this season, and Tuesday's 91-58 home win over Division II Young Harris is the latest example.
The 6-foot-0 Gavin produced 14 points and 11 rebounds, giving her 10.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while averaging about 23 minutes a game. That's a big lift over the 4.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in about 16 minutes a game.
She's giving her coaches plenty of reason to celebrate through the early season, during which JSU has posted a 5-2 record. She tries not to get too excited about her results so far.
"I celebrate it," she said after Tuesday's win. "I always tell myself I have until 11:59 to celebrate and then I let it go and start focusing on the next game. I worked hard, and it's paying off."
Could she wait until, maybe, 1 a.m. after a particular good game?
"Nope," she said, smiling. "It's 11:59, then think about the next game."
Gavin, a redshirt senior, was a reserve last year for JSU after transferring from Southern Mississippi, where she was a reserve. This is her first season as a regular in the starting lineup.
"In a starting role, she has raised the level of her game," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "She is playing with a lot more confidence offensively this year than she did last year. Last year, she was good, particularly at getting offensive rebounds.
"I think she's taken off to another level. It's something that we've needed. We can credit a lot of success to the effort and energy she's given to the offensive glass and the fact that she's been finishing at a reasonably high rate — not just finishing at the rim but with a mid-range jump shot."
What to know
—Freshman post player Bre'Anna Rhodes got playing time off the bench as Gavin's backup, scoring seven points as she made all three of her shots and her only free throw. She also had three rebounds. This is her third straight game as the primary backup.
—Point guard Nekiyah Thompson produced 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and no turnovers for JSU.
—Keiara Griffin had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Gamecocks, and Kiana Johnson and Kaiya Burnett each had eight points.
Who said
—Gavin on the win: "I think we came out with the right mentality. We practiced really hard this week after coming off two road-game wins. We wanted to keep that momentum, so I think we used that to the best of our ability. So, we just hope to use that momentum we have now for the next game.
—Pietri on Rhodes stepping up as Gavin's backup, replacing Winnie Kuimi, who has been ill: "It's a Wally Pipp situation. Bre Rhodes took advantage. But here's the thing about a team setting. Playing time is fluid, it's not static. If any player on our team wants to raise the level of their play and they prove that the level of their play has been raised, they'll be rewarded with the opportunity in a game."
Next up
—JSU will host Alabama State on Sunday at 2 p.m.