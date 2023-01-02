JSU women: Gavin delivers the knife as Gamecocks win fifth straight

Jacksonville State women's basketball coach Rick Pietri said this weekend that his team had more than one or two offensive weapons. If opponents chose to focus on one player, another could hurt them.
In Monday's ASUN Conference opener at Central Arkansas, Kennedy Gavin's number came up, and she responded with 19 points and 11 rebounds in JSU's 65-45 win. This marked the fifth straight win for JSU (8-4), and the fourth different leading scorer in the last four games.
Gavin tied her career high in points and was only two off her rebounding best. She had 10 of her points in the second quarter when JSU pushed a six-point lead to 18 by intermission.
—This marked the eighth time in 12 games this season that the Gamecocks limited their opponent to 59 points or less. It's also the fourth time JSU has allowed less than 50 points. Central Arkansas (5-7) had only 30 points through the first three quarters before adding 15 in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.
—Imari Martin finished with 15 points as she made 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
—Shawnta Shaw, who averaged a team-high 12.8 points a game leading up to Monday, finished with 12. She also had four assists and five steals.
—Bre Rhodes made her season debut after missing non-conference action with an injury. She played seven minutes off the bench and scored four points, as she made both of her field-goal tries.
—Brooklyn McDaniel played 19 minutes off the bench and had seven points.
—JSU will return home to play Lipscomb on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Queens on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
Jacksonville State women's basketball coach Rick Pietri said this weekend that his team had more than one or two offensive weapons. If opponents chose to focus on one player, another could hurt them.
In Monday's ASUN Conference opener at Central Arkansas, Kennedy Gavin's number came up, and she responded with 19 points and 11 rebounds in JSU's 65-45 win. This marked the fifth straight win for JSU (8-4), and the fourth different leading scorer in the last four games.
Gavin tied her career high in points and was only two off her rebounding best. She had 10 of her points in the second quarter when JSU pushed a six-point lead to 18 by intermission.
—This marked the eighth time in 12 games this season that the Gamecocks limited their opponent to 59 points or less. It's also the fourth time JSU has allowed less than 50 points. Central Arkansas (5-7) had only 30 points through the first three quarters before adding 15 in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.
—Imari Martin finished with 15 points as she made 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
—Shawnta Shaw, who averaged a team-high 12.8 points a game leading up to Monday, finished with 12. She also had four assists and five steals.
—Bre Rhodes made her season debut after missing non-conference action with an injury. She played seven minutes off the bench and scored four points, as she made both of her field-goal tries.
—Brooklyn McDaniel played 19 minutes off the bench and had seven points.
—JSU will return home to play Lipscomb on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Queens on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.