JSU women: Gamecocks win to keep pace in chase for first-round bye in ASUN tourney

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Jacksonville State's Kyra Williams had her best offensive game in nearly six weeks as the Gamecocks won 68-61 at North Florida on Thursday.

Williams poured in 15 points, making three 3-pointers. That's her first time in double figures since scoring 22 against Queens on Jan. 7.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.