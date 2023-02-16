JSU women: Gamecocks win to keep pace in chase for first-round bye in ASUN tourney

Jacksonville State's Kyra Williams had her best offensive game in nearly six weeks as the Gamecocks won 68-61 at North Florida on Thursday.
Williams poured in 15 points, making three 3-pointers. That's her first time in double figures since scoring 22 against Queens on Jan. 7.
Williams' most critical contribution came at the foul line. About midway through the third period, she made two free throws to put JSU up 49-48. The Gamecocks didn't trail again as they secured their third road win in the conference this season.
The win improved the Gamecocks to 14-11, including 7-7 in the ASUN Conference. They're in seventh place with four games to go and trail Eastern Kentucky and Kennesaw State, who both won Thursday and are 8-6 each in the league.
Only the top six get a first-round bye in the league tournament, and both EKU and Kennesaw hold the tiebreaker over JSU. So, the Gamecocks need to pass at least one of them to make the top six.
—Kennedy Gavin had 18 points to lead JSU while grabbing five rebounds. She added two steals.
—Shawnta Shaw had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.
—Masengo Mutanda and Bre Rhodes each added six points, and Nekiyah Thompson scored five points, grabbed three rebounds and passed out three assists. All of Thompson's points came at the foul line on 5-of-6 shooting.
—North Florida (6-18, 3-11 ASUN) has lost five straight and nine of its last 10 games.
—JSU, which has won three of its last four, will play at Jacksonville on Saturday at noon. The Gamecocks will host Stetson on Feb. 23 and ASUN-leading Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 25. They'll close out the regular season at Stetson on March 1.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.