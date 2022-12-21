 Skip to main content
JSU women: Gamecocks win second straight in Vegas

jsu v asu womens basketball 006 tw.jpg

Brooklyn McDaniel had 12 points against Campbell.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Cleburne County High grad Brooklyn McDaniel produced a career-high 12 points as Jacksonville State beat Campbell (N.C.) 59-47 in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday.

This marked the second win in two days in Vegas for Jacksonville State (6-4), which has won three straight overall. JSU beat Utah Tech of the Western Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

