JSU women: Gamecocks win second straight in Vegas

Cleburne County High grad Brooklyn McDaniel produced a career-high 12 points as Jacksonville State beat Campbell (N.C.) 59-47 in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday.
This marked the second win in two days in Vegas for Jacksonville State (6-4), which has won three straight overall. JSU beat Utah Tech of the Western Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
"For us to come in and get these two wins is a big deal because these are both quality mid-major teams we faced," Jacksonville State head coach Rick Pietri said in a news release. "I feel really good about what this team was able to do. We made a business trip here and came up with the results that we would've hoped to get."
McDaniel, a freshman, came off the bench for JSU and played 24 minutes. She hit 4 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from behind the 3-point line. She also grabbed four rebounds and had two steals.
Senior point guard Shawnta Shaw led JSU with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
"Brooklyn did a nice job in a relief role and was able to make some offensive plays for us and gave good effort," Pietri said in the release. "Shawnta did what she has continued to do for us this year multiple times. She's found ways to get to the goal, but she also hits perimeter shots. I think both of those kids were instrumental in our ability to win the game."
—Kennedy Gavin had 11 points and five rebounds.
—Keiara Griffin scored only three points but had a team-high six rebounds and two assists.
—JSU forced 21 turnovers while committing only 12. Also, the Gamecocks made 16 of 22 foul shots, while Campbelle made 7 of 13.
—For Campbell (6-4) of the Big South Conference, Brittany Staves had 14 points.
—JSU will play at Chattanooga on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.
