JSU women: Gamecocks win eighth straight; Florida Gulf Coast is next

Jacksonville State won its eighth straight game with a 64-47 victory at Central Arkansas on Wednesday and maintained its stranglehold on the ASUN Conference West Division lead.
Seeding for the postseason is done by division, and the whole event is played at campus sites. The higher seed hosts each round, so it's a big deal to be the top seed from your division.
The Gamecocks (14-3, 5-0 ASUN) took control of this one almost immediately after returning from intermission. The two teams went into halftime tied 32-32, and at the start of the third quarter, UCA scored a quick basket for a 34-32 lead.
That was UCA's last lead. The Gamecocks bolted out on a 16-2 run to seize control and never let up.
They did it without starting post player Kennedy Gavin, who didn't play. Keiara Griffin took up the slack with 18 points and 10 rebounds as JSU held a 38-28 rebounding edge. She had six points during the third quarter.
Four to know
—On Saturday at 1:45 p.m., JSU will host Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 ASUN), which is first in the East Division and has won nine straight. Florida Gulf Coast is ranked 24th in the latest Associated Press women's basketball poll.
—Imari Martin had 11 points, while Madison McCoy started in Gavin's place and added 10 points and five rebounds.
—Winnie Kuimi got more playing time off the bench in Gavin's place and managed 10 points and nine rebounds. She played 24 minutes.
—Nekiyah Thompson had seven points, four rebounds and two steals. She entered the night 14th nationally in assist-turnover ratio with 2.69 assists for each turnover. Against UCA, she had only one turnover to match up with her five assists.