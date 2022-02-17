JSU women: Gamecocks win, clinch at least a tie for West Division title

Jacksonville State clinched at least a tie for the ASUN West Division championship Thursday with a 62-53 win at Lipscomb.
JSU (19-6, 10-3 ASUN) are three games ahead of North Alabama (12-13, 7-6) with three more regular-season games to go for both squads.
In addition, the Gamecocks clinched one of the top two spots in the division, which means they'll get a bye through the first round of the ASUN tournament, which will be played at campus sites.
"It's a big deal for a couple reasons," JSU coach Rick Pietri said, according to a JSU news release. "For one, it means after our last game we won't play for eight days. It gives us some time to recover and have a few days off so that we can be fresher for the quarterfinal round of the tournament in our own building."
The Gamecocks' 19th win also meant they're for the program's most wins since moving to Division I in 1995.
JSU suffered another slow start Thursday, falling behind 7-2 with 7:36 to play in the first quarter. But the Gamecocks charged back and took a 14-13 lead on Nekiyah Thompson's foul shot with 3:10 left in the period. JSU never trailed again.
Four to know
—Imari Martin broke out with 18 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists. Typically, a big threat from behind the 3-point arc, she made only one trey against Lipscomb but sank five 2-pointers and all five of her foul shots.
—JSU made 18 of 21 free throws. Thompson sank 8 of 10 and finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
—Shawnta Shaw had seven points off the bench, and Kiana Johnson and Kennedy Gavin had six each.
—JSU's defense limited Lipscomb to 6 of 23 from behind the arc. Lipscomb (8-18, 3-10) made only 35 percent from the field.