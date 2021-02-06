JSU women: Gamecocks suffer road woes again

Jacksonville State gave up the first basket, and from there, the Gamecocks never held the lead in their 62-54 women's basketball game at Southeast Missouri.
JSU kept within striking distance the rest of the way and even trimmed the advantage to two points on two occasions in the second half. Still, the Gamecocks couldn't get any closer.
The Gamecocks made 11 of 14 foul shots in the final period, but after Kiana Johnson's jumper with 5:08 to play, they didn't hit another basket. JSU missed its last eight shots.
Four to know
--The Gamecocks (8-6, 5-5 OVC) have been tough at home with six wins in six games. The road has been another issue, as JSU is 2-6 away from Pete Mathews Coliseum.
--Taylor Hawks had 13 points for JSU as she made 9 of 10 free throws. In addition, she had 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
--Kennedy Gavin played 22 minutes off the bench and tied Hawks for team-high honors in rebounds with 10. She also had three points.
--Yamia Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds, while Jessie Day added 10 points and eight rebounds. After getting outrebounded by 15 in Thursday's loss at UT Martin, JSU outrebounded SEMO 50-34.