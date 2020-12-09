JSU women: Gamecocks suffer first loss of season at Georgia

The Jacksonville State women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling to SEC opponent Georgia 68-47 inside Stegeman Coliseum.
The Gamecocks hung with the Bulldogs early. A Taylor Hawks’ layup gave JSU a 14-13 lead with 2:27 to play in the first quarter. Georgia (5-0) took over after that, however, outscoring the Gamecocks 28-8 over the remainder of the first half to take a 41-22 lead at halftime.
JSU struggled to contain senior Jenna Staiti. The 6-foot-4 center finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in just 22 minutes of action.
JSU (2-1) opens Ohio Valley Conference play Sunday when the Gamecocks travel to Cookeville, Tenn., to face Tennessee Tech at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—Yamia Johnson led JSU with 16 points. The junior guard also grabbed six rebounds in 27 minutes of action.
—Keiara Griffin had the best game of her brief JSU career. The freshman forward from Ramsay High School in Birmingham finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
—Hawks also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.
—Jessie Day led the Gamecocks in rebounding with seven boards, but struggled with her shot, finishing with just four points on 2-of-10 shooting.