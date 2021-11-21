JSU women: Gamecocks struggle to rebound in loss at Vanderbilt

Jacksonville State got outrebounded by 22 and fell at Vanderbilt 71-61 on Sunday afternoon.
The Commodores (3-2) held a 48-26 rebounding edge over JSU in a game in which the lead changed hands seven times.
The Gamecocks (2-2) trailed only by two at 54-52 with about nine minutes to play but couldn't get closer. Vanderbilt pushed the lead to 10 with 3:47 to play and 12 with 1:40 left.
Five to know
—Imari Martin had 15 points to pace JSU as she played 28 minutes and sank 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She also had a pair of rebounds.
—Kennedy Gavin played 31 minutes and tied teammate Nekiyah Thompson with a team-high six rebounds. Gavis also had four points.
—Thompson scored 11 points and passed out four assists.
—Kyra Williams and Shawnta Shaw each had nine points, while Williams added a pair of steals. Williams played 24 minutes off the bench.
—JSU next will play in the Georgia Southern Classic, facing Indiana State on Friday and South Carolina State on Saturday. JSU will return home Nov. 30 to face Young Harris at 6 p.m.