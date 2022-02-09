JSU women: Gamecocks struggle in fourth quarter of road loss

Jacksonville State couldn't hold a lead early in the fourth quarter of a 70-66 loss at Stetson on Wednesday afternoon.
The Gamecocks led 49-45 with 23 seconds left in the third period, but Stetson reeled off seven straight points. After a JSU basket, Stetson then scored eight straight to take firm control with about six minutes to play.
JSU got the lead down to two at 66-64 when Kennedy Gavin made a layup with 2:15 to play. The Gamecocks didn't score again, however, until Kiana Johnson hit a basket at the buzzer to make the final margin four points.
JSU (17-6, 8-3 ASUN) is still leading the ASUN's West Division. Everyone else in the division has at least six ASUN losses. Stetson (14-10, 7-4) is third in the East Division behind Florida Gulf Coast (22-1, 11-0) and Liberty (21-2, 9-1).
With five games left, the Gamecocks have a shot at their record for wins in their Division I era, which is 19 twice. Both came under current coach Rick Pietri. The school moved to Division I in 1995.
Four to know
—Gavin finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, which were a team-high. JSU outrebounded Stetson 44-38.
—Shawnta Shaw had a career day for the Gamecocks. Her 16 points are a JSU career high. So are her eight rebounds and five steals. Her four assists were one short. She played 25 minutes, another JSU career high.
—Imari Martin scored 10 points but struggled shooting as she made 1 of 13 from the field. She was 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc.
—Johnson had nine points, and Madison McCoy had six points and six rebounds.