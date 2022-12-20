JSU women: Gamecocks start slow but finish fast in Vegas win

Another game, another slow start for the Jacksonville State women's basketball team.
This one has a happy ending, though. Playing in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, JSU beat Utah Tech of the Western Athletic Conference 68-50 after trailing 23-9 in the first quarter.
In the Gamecocks' previous game, they beat Alabama State by 11 after scoring only one point in the first quarter.
Against Utah Tech, JSU caught up in the second quarter, inching ahead 34-33 on two Nekiyah Thompson free throws with four seconds left in the half.
The Gamecocks didn't trail again, pushing their lead to 10 by the end of the third period.
—Imari Martin paced JSU with 14 points while playing a team-high 30 minutes.
—Kennedy Gavin had 13 points and 11 rebounds as JSU outrebounded Utah Tech 49-32.
—Kyra Williams scored 12 points and had three rebounds.
—Thompson had seven points, five rebounds and six assists.
—For Utah Tech, Breaunna Gillen had a game-high 21 points, four rebounds and five assists.
—JSU (5-4) has one more game left in Vegas before returning home, playing Campbell (5-5) on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. Campbell fell to Cleveland State on Tuesday. Utah Tech (5-4) will play Linwood at 5:30 p.m.
