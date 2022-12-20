 Skip to main content
JSU women: Gamecocks start slow but finish fast in Vegas win

Basketball teaser
File photo

Another game, another slow start for the Jacksonville State women's basketball team.

This one has a happy ending, though. Playing in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, JSU beat Utah Tech of the Western Athletic Conference 68-50 after trailing 23-9 in the first quarter.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.