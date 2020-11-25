JSU women: Gamecocks start fast, win big in season opener

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
JACKSONVILLE — No scrimmages, no exhibition games.
No problem for Jacksonville State's women's basketball team, which hammered Georgia Southern 70-58 in the season opener for both teams. The game wasn't as close as the score might indicate. Only 5½ minutes into the game, JSU already led by 11, and the advantage increased to as much as 24 in the second half.
"Sometimes, there have been games we've won, and I haven't felt so great about it," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "I feel good about this."
Georgia Southern was coming off a 10-20 season but the Eagles had an experienced team back as well as an important transfer — guard A'Tyanna Gaulden, who was a two-year starter at Arkansas before transferring to Georgia Southern.
She managed 25 points, five rebounds, four 3-pointers and three assists, but the rest of the roster couldn't solve the JSU defense. The other Panthers combined to shoot 11-of-43, including 2-of-11 from behind the 3-point arc.
The Gamecocks, who finished fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference last year, got at least five points from seven different players. Seven others had at least four rebounds, as Pietri worked with mostly a nine-player rotation.
"I think a large number of our kids delivered in a positive way," Pietri said. "So, I'm encouraged about that."
JSU's Yamia Johnson looks to shoot over Georgia Southern's Tatum Barber during the Georgia Southern at JSU NCAA women's basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JSU took control by sinking 14 3-pointers, including six in the first quarter. This is the same team that finished eighth in the OVC in 3-point percentage last year and 11th the previous year.
"Shooting is really important to us," Pietri said. "We've invested a lot of time in it. That's where the game has gone, and we've got to be able to do it. Frankly, it's been an Achilles heal for us the last couple of years."
Junior guard Yamia Johnson sank four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 16 points. Nekiyah Thompson, a sophomore backup point guard, made three of four tries from behind the arc. She made six all of last year out of 37 attempts.
What to know
—Senior point guard Taylor Hawks had 10 points and five assists. She started along with Yamia Johnson, senior guard Kiana Johnson, senior forward Jessie Day and freshman forward Keiara Griffin.
—Kennedy Gavin, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, played in her first JSU game and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench. She sat out last season after transferring from Southern Mississippi.
—Sophomore Winnie Kuimi, a 6-3 post player, managed eight points, six rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. She struggled to earn playing time a year ago, appearing in only 15 games and averaging 1.5 points a game.
—Wednesday's game drew a crowd of 256 to Pete Mathews Coliseum, which already was at reduced capacity because of the pandemic.
Who said
—Pietri on the decision to start Griffin, who had five points and four rebounds in her first college game: "We had a staff meeting yesterday morning, and we talked about it, and we were unanimous about who we believed should be starting. We felt like Keiara earned it. The statistical numbers weren't great, but the good news is that she's got this experience under her belt and hopefully she can be more relaxed and excel in a way that I believe she can."
—Pietri on Kuimi's performance and her improvement from a year ago: "After three weeks of practice, it looked like Winnie might be starting for us. Then Winnie hit the dog days of practice and just kind of got into a coast mode and kind of slid back a little bit. Today, she brought it."
—Pietri on guard Imari Martin, a junior who had eight points and four rebounds and was the state's junior college player of the year last year: "Of our newcomer players, based on practice, Imari had kind of separated herself because of her ability on both ends of the floor. ... She did some positive things on both ends today."
Next up
—The Gamecocks will host Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee Tech on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.