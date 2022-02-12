JSU women: Gamecocks start fast, solve the problem of the snooze button

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State didn't hit the snooze button on this day.
After slow starts have hampered JSU for most of its ASUN Conference women's basketball games this season, the Gamecocks had no trouble finding themselves from the start Saturday.
In a 66-48 win over Central Arkansas, Keiara Griffin banked in a 3-pointer, Imari Martin followed a UCA turnover with another basket, and Nekiyah Thompson zipped through a third 3-pointer. Then when Griffin made a nifty fake on a drive down the lane for a layup, JSU had bulked up its lead to 11-2 and never looked back.
Not bad for a team that's been outscored by 36 points in the first quarters of 11 previous ASUN Conference games.
"We've started slow, and it didn't end well or we had to find a way to win," said JSU sophomore Keiara Griffin, who had 15 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists. "We wanted to make a change."
The slow starts haven't kept JSU from winning. With the win, the Gamecocks (18-6, 9-3 ASUN) are in firm control of the league's West Division. With four league games remaining, they're 3½ games ahead of second-place North Alabama, which is 5-6 in the ASUN.
Even so, the sluggish beginnings were starting to bug JSU head coach Rick Pietri. After suffering the same issue in a Wednesday loss at Stetson, Pietri even addressed it with the team during a film session the following day.
"Our energy level at the starts of games hasn't been what it needs to be," he said. "We've been fortunate enough in most other games to recover from bad starts. At Stetson, we started down 7-0 and lost by four. So, there was a high emphasis on changing the way we start games."
It wasn't necessarily an issue with the lineup.
"It's really a mentality thing, because in third quarters, we've been great, and for the most part, it's the same people starting the third quarters who have been starting the games," Pietri said.
In the third quarters of the previous 11 ASUN games, JSU outscored opponents by 73.
JSU was strong again in the third quarter against UCA, winning the period 22-11. The Gamecocks had runs of 11-0 and 13-0 at various points in the game.
The only time the Gamecocks struggled was the final five minutes when UCA outscored JSU 11-0 to make the final score look like the visitors were at least in the ballpark of this one.
UCA opened the game putting an emphasis on defending the rim. When the Sugar Bears extended their defense, JSU found openings inside.
"It's almost like everything they tried to do on this day, we had a counter for it," Pietri said.
Saturday marked the second straight home game in which JSU hasn't started in a hole.
"I credit the fact that our kids brought the urgency with them that we needed from the beginning," Pietri said. "Maybe this will start a trend for us moving forward."
What to know
—Pietri says he has discussed the standings with the team and figures JSU needs at least one more win to clinch one of the top two spots in the West Division, which would mean a bye through the first round of the ASUN tournament. Two wins would give JSU the division — and 20 wins for the first time since JSU moved to Division I in 1995.
—Fifth-year senior Kiana Johnson turned in her typical dependable performance. She had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and no turnovers. She made 3-pointers on JSU's first two possessions of the second half, increasing the Gamecocks' lead from 16 to 22.
—Thompson had 16 points, three rebounds and five assists. She drew seven fouls from UCA players. Kennedy Gavin added six points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Who said
—Pietri on Griffin's game: "I don't think there's any question she had a great day. I have a lot of confidence in what she's capable of. I think she's capable of having similar performances moving forward."
—Pietri on Johnson's consistency: "Her effort level is always good. She made some perimeter shots, which we know she's capable of, but she doesn't always have the confidence to let it go. Today, she just let it go, and she made a good percentage of. And, defensively, she's always going to bring the right amount of effort."
—Griffin on the win: "It feels really good. We needed it, to beat a team without it being a close game at the end."
Next up
—JSU will be at Lipscomb on Thursday and Bellarmine on Saturday. The next home game will be Feb. 24 against Eastern Kentucky.