JSU women: Gamecocks snap two-game skid with road win

Jacksonville State took control early and stayed on top the rest of the way in a 53-44 win at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon.
The Gamecocks (7-10, 3-3 OVC) entered with a two-game losing streak, but they took a 6-4 lead when Jessie Day put back a rebound, and never trailed or were tied again. By halftime, they were up 30-18 and held a double-digit lead almost the whole second half.
Four to know
—Destiney Elliott, still working her way back after missing two games more than a week ago for medical reasons, finished with a team-high 11 points as she sank three 3-pointers. She also grabbed three rebounds.
—Starting point guard Taylor Hawks managed only five points but had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals — all team highs.
—NiKiyah Thompson came off the bench to score 10 points as she made 6 of 8 foul shots. Chloe Long added nine points, and Day had five points and seven rebounds.
—JSU now sits in sixth place in the OVC with four straight home games coming up, including Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at 5:15 p.m., Morehead State on Saturday at 1:45 p.m., Tennessee State on Jan. 30 and Belmont on Feb. 1.