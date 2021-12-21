JSU women: Gamecocks slumber again, but win pushes record to 8-3

JACKSONVILLE — After a 60-43 home win over St. Francis (Pa.), Jacksonville State's women's basketball team heads into Christmas break with a heady 8-3 record.
After the Tuesday afternoon game ended, the players were dismissed immediately and were free to head home. They won't be required to return to the gym until Monday when JSU will begin practice for a Dec. 30 home game against Chattanooga.
It's a good stopping point for the Gamecocks, who have won six of their past seven.
"I'm pleased with the record," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "When you factor in who we've played, we've taken care of business for the most part. We've been competitive in the games we've lost. So, I would give this team for the first semester an A-minus, B-plus."
Still it hasn't been all good for the Gamecocks, who slumbered through their second straight lackluster game.
Five days ago, JSU won by only 13 over East Tennessee State, which is now 1-11. The St. Francis team that the Gamecocks beat Tuesday is now 0-11.
"Look, our practice (Monday) was atrocious," Pietri said. "The last week and a half, it's been very hard to keep this team focused on getting better. All we've done is tread water. When this team comes back from Christmas, we've got to come in focused and ready."
It didn't help that JSU struggled to find warm bodies to play point guard. Pietri said starter Nekiyah Thompson was ill — "non-COVID ill," he stressed. Still, while she played 26 minutes, she managed only seven points, three rebounds and three assists — not what she typically produces as a rising star for the Gamecocks.
Shawnta Shaw is the backup, but she was out with an injury. Imari Martin typically plays the point if neither Thompson or Shaw are available, but she was limited to five minutes for "reasons I won't get into," Pietri said.
Kaiya Burnett and Ashuntee Weems took over the point guard spot when Thompson wasn't in the game, and Pietri said both played the position more than either has in practice.
"I think that disrupted us offensively because we were kind of headless," Pietri said. "For the 14 minutes Nekiyah wasn't out there, we were kind of headless."
As a result, JSU led 18-6 after one quarter but outscored St. Francis only 42-37 the rest of the way.
What to know
—Kiana Johnson had 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting for JSU. Kennedy Gavin had eight points and eight rebounds.
—Burnett had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc. She played a career-high 27 minutes.
—St. Francis was able to schedule a game at JSU after playing at Georgia on Sunday for a guaranteed check, then coming to JSU for a game before returning to Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.
Who said
—Pietri on the break: "Players need a break. Coaches need a break. Everybody needs a break. But when we come back, everyone needs to get reinvested."
—Pietri on third-year St. Francis coach Keila Whittington, who was an assistant for him in his first year at South Alabama: "She had been an assistant at Indiana and her coach got fired. She was out of a job. I interviewed her and offered a job to come work with me, and she did. She did a great job of exposing me to women's basketball, because coming in fall of 2000, I knew nothing. I knew nothing about women's basketball, much less Division I women's basketball. So, she was a great person to have on staff to transition me into Division I women's basketball."
Next up
—JSU will play Chattanooga (2-11) at home Dec. 30 at 5:15 p.m. The Mocs are coming off a 62-51 win over North Carolina-Ashville.