JSU women: Gamecocks slow down Lipscomb ace but can't pull in a road victory

After Bella Vinson torched Jacksonville State nine days earlier, Jacksonville State was ready for her Saturday afternoon.
Vinson poured in 28 as Lipscomb beat JSU in double overtime Jan. 5, but on Saturday playing on her home court, she managed only two on a pair of free throws. That wasn't enough to lift the Gamecocks to victory, however, as they fell 62-55. That marks their third loss in four games.
A slow start doomed JSU, as Lipscomb built a seven-point lead fewer than five minutes into the game. By the end of the first quarter, JSU trailed by eight.
The Gamecocks caught up and led three different times in the second half, including 50-49 with 6:38 to play on Masengo Mutanda's foul shot. Lipscomb answered immediately with a 3-pointer from Blythe Pearson and never trailed again.
Pearson scored a game-high 23 points after managing only a point when the two teams met earlier this month.
Fifth-year post player Kennedy Gavin paced JSU, as she's done often lately. She finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
That improved her season averages to 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Over the last five games, she has averaged 18.8 points and 10.8 rebounds.
—With the loss, JSU (9-7, 2-3 ASUN) dropped to seventh place in the league. Lipscomb (10-7, 4-1) is in second place behind Florida Gulf Coast (16-2, 4-0). There are 14 women's basketball teams in the ASUN, and the top 10 make the league's postseason tournament.
—Imari Martin had 11 points, two rebounds and a pair of assists for JSU. She sank 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
—Shawnta Shaw scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. She passed out three assists and made two steals.
—Kyra Williams had eight points for JSU.
—The Gamecocks outrebounded Lipscomb 41-35, but Lipscomb sank 38.3 percent of its shots from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc. JSU's figures were 31.7 and 28.6 percent.
—JSU will play at Kennesaw State (7-8, 3-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.