JSU women: Gamecocks slow down Lipscomb ace but can't pull in a road victory

JSU logo teaser

A logo for Jacksonville State University

After Bella Vinson torched Jacksonville State nine days earlier, Jacksonville State was ready for her Saturday afternoon.

Vinson poured in 28 as Lipscomb beat JSU in double overtime Jan. 5, but on Saturday playing on her home court, she managed only two on a pair of free throws. That wasn't enough to lift the Gamecocks to victory, however, as they fell 62-55. That marks their third loss in four games.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.