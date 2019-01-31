Jacksonville State's Brianna Perry shoots an over-the-head shot against Murray State's Janika Griffith-Wallace. The Lady Gamecocks played host to Murray State Thursday for Kid's Education Day that saw hundreds of elementary school students at Pete Mathews Coliseum. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
JACKSONVILLE — Late in the third quarter, Jacksonville State's Jayla Walker sank a 3-pointer, and as she turned to head back on defense, she looked like she let out a sigh of relief.
Walker had missed two straight treys, but this one went down.
It wound up being a long time before JSU could appreciate a moment like that again.
With Murray State switching to a zone defense, the Gamecocks missed the next 13 shots in a row. That stretch lasted an agonizing 10 minutes, 6 seconds of game clock.
If JSU was struggling to rejuvenate its confidence after the recent weeks-long stretch of inconsistent shooting, imagine what it was like during that stretch.
The Gamecocks went from seven up to seven down, eventually losing 64-59 to Murray State at home Thursday afternoon. It marked their fourth straight home loss, and if shooting problems are a virus, it seems to have affected everyone wearing JSU red and white.
The Lady Gamecocks played host to Murray State Thursday for Kid's Education Day that saw hundreds of elementary school students at Pete Mathews Coliseum. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
"Right now, clearly, the only thing you can say is that it's got to be mental," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "Mental stuff is hard to recover from. Physical stuff, there's a healing process, but mental, it's really hard to recover from."
The 59 points are the most points JSU has scored since putting up 78 three weeks ago in a win over Eastern Illinois. For nearly three quarters, it appeared JSU had shaken the shooting yips.
Then came the unlucky 13. When the Gamecocks broke the string, they still struggled to sink anything beyond a five-foot range. JSU's seven remaining points came on layups by Rayven Pearson, Taylor Hawks and Destiney Elliott and a Pearson foul shot.
"Of those 13, the first four perimeter looks we had were naked wide-open," Pietri said. "Three different people, with four wide-open looks. Nothing. You can't play basketball and miss every shot and win a game. It's the nature of the sport. You've got to make a basket."
Even with the shooting woes, JSU had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds. Down 62-59 with 17 seconds left, the Gamecocks had the ball. Jessie Day found herself wide-open beyond the 3-point arc with four seconds left, but appeared to lose track of the score. Instead of shooting, she tried pass inside to Pearson, but Murray State batted away the ball.
"One of the things I mentioned to her is whether we're down two or three, there was nobody within 18 feet of her," Pietri said. "So, you're going to give that shot up to throw it into a crowd? And, she is someone who is capable of making perimeter shots."
What to know
—This was Kid's Day, which drew children from local elementary schools to the game. They made up most of the crowd of 888. Afterward, as about 50 or so were waiting to leave, JSU football wide receiver Josh Pearson was shooting hoops by himself on the court. With the children chanting "Dunk it! Dunk it!" Pearson obliged with a one-handed, windmill jam.
—Hawks finished with a game-high 14 points with two steals and a pair of 3-pointers. Walker had 10, while Pearson had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.
—Murray State's Evelyn Adebayo entered as the Ohio Valley Conference's No. 2 scorer at 18.3 points a game and leading rebounder at 11.0 a game. She finished with only eight points against the league's top defensive team but she grabbed 15 rebounds.
Who said
—Pietri on Kiana Johnson, who didn't play and is still struggling with a stress fracture in her leg: "She's a great energy kid. She uses her athleticism to display her energy, but when you've taken her wheels away from you, you can't be as energetic. It's sad because she's a great kid and she tries her guts out, but when you're playing on one leg, it's really hard."
—Pietri on allowing 36 points in the first half: "In the first half, we took a vacation defensively, and that's what so disappointing to me. Defense is the best thing that we do, and in the first half, for whatever reason, we decided not to apply ourselves on that side of the floor. That's the biggest frustration to me."
Next up
—Jacksonville State is now 9-11, including 3-6 in the OVC, where the Gamecocks are tied with Murray State (7-13, 3-6) for eighth place. JSU will host Austin Peay on Saturday at 2 p.m.