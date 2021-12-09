JSU women: Gamecocks see their win streak end at Houston

Kiana Johnson poured in 16 points in her second straight strong offensive showing, but it wasn't enough as Jacksonville State fell 72-65 at Houston in women's basketball Thursday.
Johnson sank 8 of 12 baskets after finishing 6-of-9 from the field and scoring 17 points four days earlier in a home win over Alabama State. Her scoring average has gone from 6.1 points a game to 8.4.
JSU (6-3) saw its four-game win streak end in the loss. The Gamecocks will host New Orleans on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Five to know
—The Gamecocks trailed only 40-38 early in the third quarter, but Houston went on an 18-4 tear and held the lead the rest of the way. JSU outscored Houston 21-14 in the fourth quarter.
—Imari Martin had 10 points while sinking 7 of 8 from the foul line. She also pulled down five rebounds.
—Nekiyah Thompson had seven points, five rebounds, two steals and a career-high 11 assists for JSU. That's the most by a JSU player since Lacey Buchanon recorded 11 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Feb. 4, 2017.
—Keiara Griffin had nine points and four rebounds, while Madison McCoy came off the bench to contribute nine points and two rebounds.
—Houston native Winnie Kuimi, a 6-foot-3 junior, came off the bench and played 10 minutes for JSU. She finished with three points and a rebound.