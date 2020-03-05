JSU women: Gamecocks see 10-point lead slip away in first-round OVC loss

Jacksonville State had a 10-point lead with 8:25 to go and an eight-point advantage with 7:11 left, but the Gamecocks wound up losing 49-46 to Eastern Illinois in the OVC women's basketball tournament Thursday.
This was a first-round game in the tournament at Evansville, Ind. Fourth-seeded Eastern Illinois (19-11) will face top-seeded UT Martin (21-9) in Friday's semifinals. Fifth-seeded Jacksonville State saw its season end at 14-16.
JSU couldn't overcome an onslaught of missed shots.
Destiney Elliott made a layup with 7:11 to go to put the Gamecocks up 43-35. After that, JSU went through a stretch in which it committed two turnovers and missed four 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and two foul shots.
Down 45-43, JSU's NeKiyah Thompson sank a basket, drew a foul and made the free throw to give the Gamecocks a 46-45 lead with 51 seconds left. After that, JSU went cold again and missed its remaining four shots.
EIU's Lariah Washington answered Thompson's three-point play with a basket for a 47-46 lead with 43 seconds left. Two foul shots later made the final margin 49-46. JSU guard Taylor Hawks' final 3-pointer in the final seconds failed to go down.
Four to know
—Elliott had a team-high 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the senior's final performance in a JSU uniform. Elliott was JSU's sixth first-team All-OVC selection since the school joined the OVC in 2003.
—Kiana Johnson had 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds while playing a team-high 35 minutes.
—Hawks had eight points, while Jessie Day and Thompson each had five points.
—Senior forward Chloe Long didn't score but grabbed six rebounds. That gives her 700 for her career, which ranks seventh in school history.