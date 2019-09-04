JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State women's basketball schedule for this season includes a couple of road trips to Southeastern Conference schools.
JSU will visit Vanderbilt on Nov. 5 and Auburn on Dec. 28. Last season, the Gamecocks played SEC member Ole Miss on the road and won 60-49. JSU also will visit in-state schools Troy (Nov. 16) and Alabama State (Nov. 20).
The Gamecocks will play a preseason exhibition at home against Berry College on Oct. 30, then go through 11 non-conference games. After that, they'll play an 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule.
The schedule includes 15 home dates, including non-conference games against Florida A&M, Lipscomb, Fort Valley State, Clark-Atlanta and Jacksonville University.
JSU's OVC slate begins on the road at Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 2 and 4. In league play, JSU will host Murray State, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Tennessee State, Belmont, Southeast Missouri, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech in the regular season finale on Feb. 29.
The OVC tournament will be at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., for the third straight year.
JSU women's basketball schedule
Oct. 30, vs. Berry College
Nov. 5, at Vanderbilt
Nov. 9, vs. Florida A&M
Nov. 12, vs. Lipscomb
Nov. 16, at Troy
Nov. 20, at Alabama State
Nov. 24, vs. Fort Valley State
Nov. 29, vs. Northern Kentucky/Oakland in Miami
Dec. 1, vs. TBA in FIU Tournament
Dec. 8, vs. Clark Atlanta
Dec. 20, vs. Jacksonville University
Dec. 28, at Auburn
Jan. 2, at Morehead State
Jan. 4, at Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 9, vs. Murray State
Jan. 11, vs. Austin Peay
Jan. 16, at Eastern Illinois
Jan. 18, at SIU Edwardsville
Jan. 23, vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 25, vs. Morehead State
Jan. 30, vs. Tennessee State
Feb. 1, vs. Belmont
Feb. 6, at Southeast Missouri State
Feb. 8, at UT Martin
Feb. 13, at Tennessee Tech
Feb. 15, at Belmont
Feb. 20, vs. Southeast Missouri State
Feb. 22, vs. UT Martin
Feb. 27, at Tennessee State
Feb. 29, vs. Tennessee Tech