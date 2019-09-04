JSU AP women

Jacksonville State head coach Rick Pietri yells instructions to his team during the Austin Peay at JSU women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State women's basketball schedule for this season includes a couple of road trips to Southeastern Conference schools.

JSU will visit Vanderbilt on Nov. 5 and Auburn on Dec. 28. Last season, the Gamecocks played SEC member Ole Miss on the road and won 60-49. JSU also will visit in-state schools Troy (Nov. 16) and Alabama State (Nov. 20).

The Gamecocks will play a preseason exhibition at home against Berry College on Oct. 30, then go through 11 non-conference games. After that, they'll play an 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule.

The schedule includes 15 home dates, including non-conference games against Florida A&M, Lipscomb, Fort Valley State, Clark-Atlanta and Jacksonville University.

JSU's OVC slate begins on the road at Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 2 and 4. In league play, JSU will host Murray State, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Tennessee State, Belmont, Southeast Missouri, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech in the regular season finale on Feb. 29.

The OVC tournament will be at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., for the third straight year.

JSU women's basketball schedule

Oct. 30, vs. Berry College

Nov. 5, at Vanderbilt

Nov. 9, vs. Florida A&M

Nov. 12, vs. Lipscomb

Nov. 16, at Troy

Nov. 20, at Alabama State

Nov. 24, vs. Fort Valley State

Nov. 29, vs. Northern Kentucky/Oakland in Miami

Dec. 1, vs. TBA in FIU Tournament

Dec. 8, vs. Clark Atlanta

Dec. 20, vs. Jacksonville University

Dec. 28, at Auburn

Jan. 2, at Morehead State

Jan. 4, at Eastern Kentucky

Jan. 9, vs. Murray State

Jan. 11, vs. Austin Peay

Jan. 16, at Eastern Illinois

Jan. 18, at SIU Edwardsville

Jan. 23, vs. Eastern Kentucky

Jan. 25, vs. Morehead State

Jan. 30, vs. Tennessee State

Feb. 1, vs. Belmont

Feb. 6, at Southeast Missouri State

Feb. 8, at UT Martin

Feb. 13, at Tennessee Tech

Feb. 15, at Belmont

Feb. 20, vs. Southeast Missouri State

Feb. 22, vs. UT Martin

Feb. 27, at Tennessee State

Feb. 29, vs. Tennessee Tech

Tags

Loading...
Loading...