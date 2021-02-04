JSU women: Gamecocks return to the court today at OVC-leading UT Martin

After missing three games because of the Ohio Valley Conference's COVID-19 contact tracing rules, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team will hit the court again today at UT Martin.
The Gamecocks (8-4, 5-3 OVC) last played Jan. 25 in a 69-58 win over Tennessee Tech at home. But, home games against Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky and a road game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville were postponed because of contact tracing.
Today's game against the Skyhawks will tip off at 5 p.m. This marks the start of an 11-game stretch over 24 days.
The last time JSU played UT Martin, the Gamecocks won 72-67. That's the lone conference loss for the Skyhawks (11-3, 10-1 OVC). Their only other losses this year were twice to Louisville.
UT Martin leads the OVC standings, while JSU is sixth.
JSU's remaining schedule:
Feb. 4, at UT Martin
Feb. 6, at Southeast Missouri
Feb. 9, vs. Morehead State
Feb. 11, vs. Eastern Illinois
Feb. 13, vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
Feb. 15, vs. Eastern Kentucky
Feb. 18, at Belmont
Feb. 20, at Tennessee State
Feb. 22, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
Feb. 25, vs. Murray State
Feb. 27, vs. Austin Peay