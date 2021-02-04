You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU women: Gamecocks return to the court today at OVC-leading UT Martin

JSU TSU Womens bball

JSU's Kennedy Gavin drives to the basket as Tennessee State's Kennedy Davis guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

After missing three games because of the Ohio Valley Conference's COVID-19 contact tracing rules, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team will hit the court again today at UT Martin.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 5-3 OVC) last played Jan. 25 in a 69-58 win over Tennessee Tech at home. But, home games against Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky and a road game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville were postponed because of contact tracing.

Today's game against the Skyhawks will tip off at 5 p.m. This marks the start of an 11-game stretch over 24 days.

The last time JSU played UT Martin, the Gamecocks won 72-67. That's the lone conference loss for the Skyhawks (11-3, 10-1 OVC). Their only other losses this year were twice to Louisville.

UT Martin leads the OVC standings, while JSU is sixth.

JSU's remaining schedule:

Feb. 4, at UT Martin

Feb. 6, at Southeast Missouri

Feb. 9, vs. Morehead State

Feb. 11, vs. Eastern Illinois

Feb. 13, vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Feb. 15, vs. Eastern Kentucky

Feb. 18, at Belmont

Feb. 20, at Tennessee State

Feb. 22, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Feb. 25, vs. Murray State

Feb. 27, vs. Austin Peay

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...