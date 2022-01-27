JSU women: Gamecocks rally late to win at Kennesaw State

Jacksonville State rallied from six points down in the final three minutes to beat Kennesaw State 71-68 on the road Thursday.
KSU led 67-61 with 2:48 to play but Keiara Griffin sank a 3-pointer with 2:30 left to trim the lead to three. Then with 1:28 left, Griffin made another 3-pointer to tie it 67-67.
Kennesaw missed a jumper with 58 seconds to play, and JSU got the ball back with a chance to go ahead. Kiana Johnson made a jumper in the late to go up 69-67 with 53 seconds left.
Kennesaw's Stacie Jones made one of two foul shots with 43 seconds left, but the Owls couldn't score again after that. JSU's Kennedy Gavin made a layup at the buzzer to account for the final points.
Six to know
—JSU (15-4, 6-1 ASUN) is in first place in the league's West Division. Everybody else in the division has at least three losses. Kennesaw State is 5-11, including 1-4 in the ASUN.
—Griffin finished with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
—Imari Martin had 19 points as she made 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
—Nekiyah Thompson had 12 points, two rebounds and three assists. She made 8 of 9 from the foul line.
—Johnson and Gavin had nine points each. Gavin added five rebounds.
—JSU will play Saturday at ASUN West Division power Liberty (18-2, 6-1) at 1 p.m.