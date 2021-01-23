You are the owner of this article.
JSU women: Gamecocks' rally falls short at Austin Peay

Rick Pietri

Jacksonville State head coach Rick Pietri chats with one of the game officials during a game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's women's basketball team staged a second-half rally but the comeback fell short in a 61-51 loss at Austin Peay on Saturday.

JSU (7-4, 4-3 OVC) trailed by 17 at halftime, but trimmed the Austin Peay advantage to as little as three points in the fourth quarter. Nekiyah Thompson's free throw with 7:07 cut the lead to 50-47, and Taylor Hawks' two foul shots with 4:49 made it 52-49.

That's as close as the Gamecocks got. After that, JSU managed only two points on a Hawks jumper.

Four to know

--This is JSU's second lowest point total this season. The Gamecocks scored less only in a 68-47 loss at Georgia on Dec. 9.

--Yamia Johnson scored a game-high 16 points for JSU and tied Jessie Day for top rebounding honors with seven.

--Kiana Johnson added 10 points, and Hawks had nine. Nobody else had more than four.

--Austin Peay (8-5, 6-3) stopped a three-game losing streak and knocked JSU out of a tie for second place in the OVC standings.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

