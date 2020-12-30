JSU women: Gamecocks put end to 13-game losing streak to UT Martin

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State ended a 10-year losing streak to UT Martin at home Wednesday night, taking an early lead and holding it for a 72-67 win.
The UT Martin women won the OVC regular season last year and was first in the league's preseason poll, and JSU (4-2, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) hadn't beaten the Skyhawks (2-2, 1-1) since Feb. 1, 2010. The losing streak stretched to 13 straight, including all eight under eighth-year head coach Rick Pietri.
The streak was mentioned often this week. It even was mentioned during a shoot-around on gameday. It was mentioned in the locker room before tipoff.
"That really motivated us all week," JSU senior Taylor Hawks said. "It's a huge win in the conference because they're the best team in the league. It was huge for us.
What to know
—Hawks had 16 points, three assists, two steals and seven rebounds. In addition, she drew five fouls from UT Martin players.
—Yamia Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds. At the end of the third quarter when UT Martin had sliced JSU's lead from 19 points to nine in a three-minute span, Johnson buried a 3-pointer from the corner to stop the onslaught.
—Imari Martin had 17 points off the bench as she sank five 3-pointers. Jessie Day managed four points and three rebounds, but Pietri praised her defensive effort against the OVC's 2020 player of the year, Chelsea Perry, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds. She was averaging 28 points a game.
Who said
—Hawks on playing her most productive game of the season so far: "I know my team needed me. I wasn't really there for them in the first conference game against Tennessee Tech. I felt like I let my team down."
—Pietri on plenty of players contributing to the win: "We had a bunch of different individuals make pivotal contributions at pivotal times. That's a championship program, and they've got pedigree. They have an expectation that they're supposed to win. So, they kept coming at us, but the good news is that every time we found a way to stem it when it got to the danger zone."
—Pietri on the 18 turnovers his team made: "That's more than I'm comfortable with, but they were throwing every possible junk defense you could throw at us. They were throwing full-court press at us and different kinds: 1-2-1-1, 2-2-1, man, deny man. They were going 1-3-1, 2-3 zone, middle-trap, side-trap. Defensively, they were trying everything to try to disrupt us, and fortunately, our kids were able to figure it out."
Next up
—JSU is at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.