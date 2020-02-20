JSU women: Gamecocks put an end to SEMO's 11-game win streak

JACKSONVILLE — UT Martin, come on down.
It's up to the Skyhawks to try to do something no first-place team in the Ohio Valley Conference has managed this year:
Win at Jacksonville State.
After annihilating Belmont by 19 earlier this year, Jacksonville State backhanded Southeast Missouri 72-51 at home Thursday night. The Gamecocks scored the first 11 points to take control early and built a lead that reached 28 points in the third quarter.
"It shows how we can compete with anyone when we're all on the same page and we're all locked in," JSU forward Jessie Day said. "It's cool to see what we can all do when we're all engaged."
Just two weeks ago, SEMO had beaten JSU at home by 27 points. The Gamecocks had a different level of effort Thursday, as they broke the Redhawks' 11-game win streak.
"We wanted to be competitive at the end of the day," Day said. "We wanted to start at the tip and play a full 40 minutes."
Both Belmont and SEMO came to JSU ranked first in the league. In fact, the Gamecocks are one of only two teams in the league to score three wins over the top four teams in the league. UT Martin is the other. JSU is also the only OVC team that has to play the top four teams twice each in the league's unbalanced schedule.
UT Martin (17-9, 13-2 OVC) and Belmont (18-8, 13-2) are tied for first. SEMO (20-6, 12-3) is now third. Tennessee Tech (17-9, 10-5), which lost by 16 at home last week to JSU, fell Thursday night and dropped into a fourth-place tie with Eastern Illinois (16-10, 10-5). The Gamecocks (12-14, 8-7) are sixth.
"Our team, when they are locked in and playing with an incredible amount of focus and physical energy, they can be really good," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "We've shown it. We've proved it. The thing that has bothered us throughout the year has been consistency from one game to the next."
Against SEMO there were only a couple of instances in which the Redhawks seemed primed to offer a challenge. After the 11-0 run to start the game, JSU saw its lead drop to 13-8, but Taylor Hawks made a basket, then McKenna Lawrence followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Nekiyah Thompson added another for a 24-8 advantage.
Also, at the end of the first half, JSU led by 14 but botched a play on offense. On the other end, JSU then got caught when it botched a defensive set, allowing Carrie Shephard to sink SEMO's first 3-pointer of the game. So, instead of a 16-point lead, JSU was up by 11 and SEMO had a narrow window of light.
To start the second half, Day made a 2-pointer from the corner, Chloe Long blocked a SEMO shot, and teammate Destiney Elliott zipped through a 3-pointer. From there, JSU rarely let up.
It's not like JSU rode one or two great performances. Both the starters and reserves contributed something. For example, freshman center Winnie Kuimi played six minutes and grabbed four rebounds. Redshirt freshman Karleigh Sledge was left open behind the arc and swished a 3-pointer.
"In terms of what happened today, we had contributions all up and down the boxscore," Pietri said. "There were people all up and down — starters, bench players who made contributions that were significant."
He added, "It's nice to know whoever you put in, you're going to get something from them."
Three to know
—Yamia Johnson, who two weeks ago ditched the mask she was using to protect a broken nose, finished with a team-high 16 points.
—Elliott had 14 points as she sank 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Hawks added 13 points.
—Long played 34 minutes and while she scored only four points, she had team highs in rebounds (eight), assists (five), steals (two) and blocks (one).
Who said
—Pietri facing 6-foot-2 UT Martin center Chelsey Perry, who leads the OVC with 23 points a game, in the next game: "They're different because they have the best player in the league on their team, and she's special. She does things that nobody else we've played all year does."
—Johnson on no longer having to play with the protective mask: "It's not a distraction anymore. I don't have to keep pulling and tugging on it."
What's next
—JSU will host UT Martin at home Saturday at 1:45 p.m. The Skyhawks won an earlier meeting 86-72 on Feb. 8. That's the most points JSU has allowed an OVC team this year.