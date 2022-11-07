JSU women: Gamecocks post history-making season-opening win

By Mark Edwards
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Rick Pietri took a moment to consider the question: had he ever won a game by 81 points?
He couldn't come up with one. The best he could do was a 62-point win in the 1990s when he was coaching B.C. Rain High School boys basketball.
But on Monday night, Pietri saw his motivated and focused JSU women's basketball team steam roll past a stunned Shorter squad 114-33. That's the largest margin of victory ever by a JSU women's team in its season-opener.
Last year, JSU won 24 games but reached 81 points in a single game only twice.
"We competed with the requisite energy from start to finish, and I feel good about that," Pietri said.
Maybe this game was the test after a week of hard-core basketball class for the JSU team. A week ago, the Gamecocks struggled to a 69-64 exhibition win over Division II Montevallo in a game that was every bit as close as the score would indicate.
Pietri and his staff reviewed the mistakes from that game, challenged their players to show more focus and fight, and come Monday, everybody pretty much earned an A+.
"At the end of the day, we're still playing for them," point guard Shawnta Shaw said, pointing toward the coaches’ offices. "So, we need to give them a better show than we did for the first exhibition game."
JSU rolled through each quarter, including 28-7 in the first period, 31-13 in the second, 30-4 in the third and 25-9 in the fourth. The scoreboard keeper never fell behind, which may be the most impressive performance of the night.
Of the 12 available JSU players, everyone played, and 11 played at least 11 minutes. The 12th player, former Anniston High standout Kiana Montgomery is coming off an injury and got on the floor for nine minutes. Everyone scored, and 11 of the 12 made at least one basket.
Two players set career highs in scoring: Shaw with 18, and Kyra Williams with 14.
Pietri required his players to play their man-to-man pressure defense, but he never added any trapping. By the fourth quarter, he even took off the man pressure.
"I've coached in games like this before where you might have major disparities in three of the quarters but one will be kind of close," he said. "None of these quarters were close."
It all goes back to that Montevallo game.
"You learn from your mistakes," Pietri said. "We had an hour-and-a-half film session just looking at clips. It wasn't even the whole game, just clips, and it was an hour-and-a-half. It was obvious when you looked at the film. You could literally see the breakdowns. A lot of breakdowns were effort-related. Not putting ourselves in the right position because for whatever reason we didn't want to exert the kind of energy we needed on that occasion."
Division II Short is coming off a 5-17 season and lost its opener five days earlier to UAB 96-53. But, the Hawks haven't experienced anything like they did Monday. The closest was a 66-point loss to Lee in 2020 during a season in which Shorter went 1-25.
"Our first game we played, we weren't fully focused," Shaw said. "We didn't come out with the energy. I think in this game, we knew what to do. So we came out with focus and energy."
What to know
—Kennedy Gavin finished nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
—Imari Martin finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers. She hit four of her 3-pointers in the first quarter.
—Junior Keiara Griffin and freshman Brooklyn McDaniel each had 11 points. Madison McCoy had nine points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists.
—JSU made 21 of 23 foul shots, outrebounded Shorter 50-33 and made 17 steals.
Who said
—Pietri on how Shaw is playing: "I've been so pleased with everything that she's brought. Since the summer, you could tell there was something different. A different approach. To the core, she's the same kid, but there's been some refinement in her approach and understanding, and that has led to her really performing at a high level. That's why she's in the position she's in."
—Pietri on Williams, a fifth-year senior who came to JSU after two years of junior college: "She's a very athletic kid and extremely mobile, and I think that in her third year in the program, her confidence level has risen. She has an extremely high level of understanding now that she didn't come close to having in her first year in the program."
Next up
—JSU will play at Georgia on Sunday at 1 p.m.