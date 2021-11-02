JSU women: Gamecocks open season with home exhibition Thursday

The season starts Thursday for the Jacksonville State women's basketball team, and while the old saying goes that practice makes perfect, head coach Rick Pietri isn't unhappy to do something other than oversee his players work out against each other.
The Gamecocks will host Birmingham-Southern on Thursday at 6 p.m. in an exhibition. The regular season starts Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at home against Auburn-Montgomery.
"Yesterday was our 22nd practice," Pietri said before practice No. 23 on Tuesday afternoon. "You have all these practices, and there comes a point where you need somebody else to look at and somebody doesn't know what you're doing. When you practice against each other, your own players figure out, 'Oh, they're doing this now.'"
Also, this is another chance for him to evaluate who should be playing when and how much.
"As far as personnel, it will be starting to develop a cycle and rotation of who's in with whom, who comes out when, who goes in when, and that will also be part of the exercise of the exhibition," he said.
Thursday also will allow Pietri and his staff to put the team through a typical week of preparation. He said he is planning two practices to prepare for the opponent, then a game-day routine of a shootaround, a pregame meal, and anything else that the team does before playing.
"For us, an exhibition is always a dress rehearsal, so we will have gone through all the prep rituals, the practice rituals for an opponent. … So the first time we do it when it counts, it won't be foreign to us."
JSU has eight players back from last year's squad, which went 15-9, including 12-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Two were starters: 5-foot-9 guard Kiana Johnson (7.2 points a game) and 6-0 forward Keiara Griffin (6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds).
Johnson is taking advantage of the NCAA Division I Council's ruling that any player whose season was disrupted by the pandemic gets an extra year of eligibility. So, Johnson is a fifth-year senior.
"We really appreciate what she brings to our program, which is athleticism and energized play and a high level of effort, as well as ability to score," Pietri said. "She's got the mid-range game, a pull-up jump shot, which is the best thing she does from an offensive standpoint. Good defensively, as well."
Griffin is a sophomore who started all 24 games last year.
"I hope for Keiara this is a breakout year," Griffin said. "As a freshman, I thought she was solid, but I think even she would tell you it was an average year for her. It is my hope, and it's her hope as well, that this is kind of a breakout year."
Imari Martin, a 5-6 senior guard, was the first player off the bench last year and ranked third on the team in scoring with 8.1 points a game.
"Her role is entirely different now, and there's a higher expectation for what she can bring to us now," Pietri said. "She had some absolutely brilliant games for us last year. What we're hoping for from her is a higher level of consistency."