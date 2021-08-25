JSU women: Gamecocks' non-conference schedule includes 13 games

Jacksonville State released its women's basketball non-conference schedule for the coming season, and it includes road games at Vanderbilt, Houston, New Orleans, Davidson and Samford.
JSU also will play instate schools Auburn-Montgomery and Alabama State at home. Also, there's a home exhibition game against Birmingham-Southern.
In all, JSU will play 13 non-conference games to go with a 16-game ASUN Conference schedule.
The exhibition at home against Birmingham Southern will be Nov. 4, which will tip off the season.
The Gamecocks' first regular-season game will be against AUM on Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. That will be Kids Education Day, which has been popular in the past with area elementary school children.
JSU will follow with road games at Davidson (Nov. 14), Samford (Nov. 17) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 21).
JSU will play in the Georgia Southern Classic at Statesboro, Ga., on NOv. 26-27 with games against Indiana State and South Carolina State.
JSU will travel to Houston (Dec. 9) and New Orleans (Dec. 12). The Gamecocks will host NCAA Division II Young Harris College on Nov. 30, followed by a home game against Alabama State on Dec. 5.
After traveling to Houston (Dec. 9) and New Orleans (Dec. 12), JSU will host East Tennessee (Dec. 16), St. Francis (Dec. 21) and Chattanooga (Dec. 30).
The ASUN schedule begins Jan. 5 as JSU hosts Bellarmine.