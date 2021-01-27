JSU women: Gamecocks' next three games are postponed

COVID-19 managed to do what no other visiting women's basketball team could do at Jacksonville State.
Take out the Gamecocks.
Unbeaten in six home games this year, JSU's next three contests have been postponed because of the Ohio Valley Conference's COVID-19 protocols. That includes a home game Thursday against Morehead State, a home game Saturday against Eastern Kentucky and a road game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday.
The OVC office decides when to reschedule postponed league games, and according to a JSU news release, the league will work with the schools involved to find a way to play the postponed contests.
JSU (8-4, 5-3 OVC) is fourth in the league standings.
The JSU men will play as scheduled Thursday against Morehead State at Pete Mathews Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.
The Gamecocks were to play Saturday at home against Eastern Kentucky, but that game was postponed to Tuesday at 6 p.m.