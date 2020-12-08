You have permission to edit this article.
JSU women: Gamecocks' Martin wins OVC newcomer honor

Jacksonville State's Imari Martin guards Georgia Southern's A'Tyanna Gaulden during the Gamecocks' season opener. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Ohio Valley Conference has selected Jacksonville State's Imari Martin as the league's newcomer of the week.

Martin, a 5-foot-5 junior out of Hazel Green, came to JSU from Wallace State-Hanceville Community College. She's JSU's first newcomer of the week Destiney Elliott in December 2018.

In JSU's lone contest last week, Martin came off the bench to post a team-high 14 points in just the second game of her career. She was a perfect 2-for-2 from the free throw line, and 5-of-12 from the floor. She also collected a pair of rebounds as the Gamecocks defeated New Orleans 72-55.

JSU (2-0) will play Wednesday at Georgia at 6 p.m.

