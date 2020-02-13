JSU women: Gamecocks manage 16-point road win as Elliott pours in 22

Jacksonville State scored a big road win in women's basketball Thursday afternoon with a 66-50 victory at Tennessee Tech.
Tech has lost only twice this year in 11 home games. The other defeat came to three-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont.
Jacksonville State (11-13, 7-6 OVC) is in sixth place by itself in the OVC standings. The top eight make the conference tournament. Tech (16-8, 9-4) is in fourth place.
Six to know
—JSU never trailed Thursday. The Gamecocks scored the first eight points before Tech got on the board and never led by fewer than four points the rest of the way. With 3:52 left in the third quarter, Destiney Elliott made a basket to put JSU up 37-26, and after that the Gamecocks had a double-figure lead the rest of the way.
—Elliott had 22 points and five rebounds. She sank 9 of 16 shots and a pair of 3-pointers.
—Taylor Hawks played 34 minutes and produced 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. She didn't commit a foul or make a turnover.
—Kiana Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed a pair of rebounds.
—Chloe Long (10 rebounds) and Jessie Day (eight rebounds) did work on the boards to pace JSU, which held a 35-34 rebounding edge.
—JSU entered the contest ranking third in the conference in points allowed with 62.0 a game. When the Gamecocks allow 54 or fewer points to an OVC team, they are 7-0. When they give up 55 or more, they are 0-6.