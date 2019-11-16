Troy apparently is for real this season in women's basketball.
The Trojans smacked visiting Jacksonville State 94-64 on Saturday. After opening with an 8-4 advantage, Troy put up a 14-0 run that put the Trojans in control for good.
JSU (2-2) had won two straight before this one and will visit Alabama State on Wednesday.
Four to know
—Destiney Elliott, a senior, paced JSU with 14 points and seven rebounds. She attempted five 3-point shots and made three.
—Jessie Day, a former Troy player, led the Gamecocks with eight rebounds as the Trojans won the rebounding battle 62-44.
—Alexus Dye led Troy (3-0) with 21 pointsa nd 15 rebounds, while Jasmine Robinson added 17 points, four rebounds and six assists. Jasmine LeBlanc had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
—This is just the fourth time since Rick Pietri became coach in 2013 that the Gamecocks have allowed 90 or more points. Troy managed with that edge in rebounding and turnovers, with JSU making 19 and the Trojans eight. Troy made only 38.4 percent of its shots to JSU's 33.8.