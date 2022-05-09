JSU women: Gamecocks land transfer from Old Dominion

Jacksonville State has landed women's basketball transfer Eden Sample from Old Dominion University.
Sample is a 5-foot-11 guard from Collins Hill High school in Gwinnett, Ga., who played one year at Old Dominion. She played in 13 games for Old Dominion and averaged 3.2 minutes a game. She will be a sophomore at JSU next season.
She was a nominee for the 2021 McDonalds's All-America game and was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-state second team that year. She averaged a team-high 16.5 points a game and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.
"Eden was an accomplished high school player at the highest level in Georgia at Collins Hill where she played for Brian Harmon," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "She is long, athletic, and can shoot the 3 and has a year of D-I college experience behind her. She will add depth to the wing position for us."
Sample will join three other newcomers to JSU for the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks signed freshmen Brooklyn McDaniel and Evelina Davlakou and Shelton State transfer Kiana Montgomery in the early-signing period.