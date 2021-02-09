JSU women: Gamecocks' home warriors pull off another victory

Another home game, another win.
Jacksonville State's women's basketball team remained unbeaten in the friendly confines of Pete Mathews Coliseum with a 66-61 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night. The JSU men were off.
The Gamecocks' women are now 7-0 at home this season and 2-6 everywhere else. JSU is now 9-6 overall and 6-5 in the OVC, which is good for sixth place. Morehead State (5-12, 4-9 ) is in 10th place.
Five to know
—The Gamecocks trailed only twice, falling behind 2-0 and 4-3. They led by as much as 15 in the first half before Morehead State fought back to tie it 34-34 at halftime. Morehead tied it again 36-36 early in the third quarter, but a Taylor Hawks 3-pointer gave JSU the lead for good.
—After making 4 of 22 in a recent two-game road swing, JSU guard Kiana Johnson sank 8 of 12 against Morehead State and finished with a team-high 18 points. She also contributed five rebounds.
—Hawks finished with 15 points and five rebounds, while Yamia Johnson contributed 10 points. Jessie Day had five points and team highs in rebounds (nine) and steals (three).
—Kyra Williams, a Jacksonville High graduate, came off the bench for JSU and had seven points in eight minutes of playing time. That's a season high for points. She had six points against UT Martin on Thursday for her previous high.
—JSU's home warriors have three more at Pete Mathews before traveling again. The Gamecocks will play at home against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday and Eastern Kentucky on Monday.