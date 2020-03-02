JSU women: Gamecocks got the rematch they wanted in first-round OVC tourney game

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State got the rematch the players wanted for this week's Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball tournament opener.
The Gamecocks (14-15, 10-8 OVC) enter the annual tournament as the No. 5 seed, while first-round opponent Eastern Illinois (18-11, 12-6) is fourth. They'll play Thursday at 1 p.m. in Evansville, Ind. The semifinals are Friday at 1 and 3 p.m., with the finals Saturday at 2 p.m.
They've met only once this year, with JSU falling at EIU 55-52 on Jan. 16.
"With us losing the first time and knowing we should've won, it just makes us work harder to get that win the next time," fifth-year senior Chloe Long said.
The Gamecocks launched a school-record 45 shots from behind the 3-point arc but made 11. McKenna Lawrence sank five of those. It left JSU wondering how it would've turned out if maybe a couple of those 3-pointers had fallen.
"We didn't make a lot of shots that game," junior Jessie Day said. "We struggled from the 3-point line. We didn't struggle with the attempts, but we struggled with the makes. So, we need to take care of the ball and knock down shots against them."
JSU finished the year stronger than it started. The Gamecocks won only four of their first 12 games, but they've finished with four wins in their final six regular-season games.
They scored a 19-point home win over OVC co-champion Belmont and a 22-point home win over Southeast Missouri, which finished third. They also beat sixth-place Tennessee Tech twice.
"Throughout the year, each person has stepped up differently in different ways, and throughout the season, there hasn't been pressure on just one person to do it the whole time," Day said. "It's been spread out. It's just about doing your job. I think every person is locked into doing their job."
This marks the fifth time in seven years JSU has made the OVC tournament. Only the top eight teams advance. Before Rick Pietri became the Gamecocks' coach after the 2013 tournament, JSU had qualified only three times in the previous seven seasons. Each time, the Gamecocks lost in the first round.
Under Pietri, the Gamecocks advanced to the semifinals in 2014 and 2018. This is the third time one of his JSU teams has had top-five seed.
Point guard Taylor Hawks, a junior and a three-year starter, called the 2018 run to the semifinals a "great experience."
"We won the first game," Hawks said. "Then watching the other games, being in that atmosphere, it was really a great feeling. I hope to be back there again and keep winning."
This will be Day's first chance to play in the OVC tournament. She sat out in 2018 because as a transfer, she wasn't eligible, and last year, well, she had bad luck.
"Unfortunately, I had the flu last year so I had a pretty bad experience. I'm excited to play this year and … not have the flu," she said with a smile.