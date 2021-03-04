JSU women: Gamecocks give up season high in points in OVC tourney loss

One of the best seasons in Rick Pietri's eight years as Jacksonville State women's basketball head coach saw its season end Thursday in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
Fourth-seeded JSU fell 79-64 to fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech in the opening round of the eight-team tournament, which is being played at Evansville, Ind.
The Gamecocks finished their season at 15-9, which is a winning percentage of .625. That's second in Pietri's eight years to the 2015 team's .655 mark. JSU also went 12-7 in the OVC regular season, which ties the 2018 team for the most OVC victories in school history.
Five to know
—All-OVC junior Yamia Johnson, a 5-foot-8 guard, finished with 25 points. That's the second most she has scored this season, which is topped only by the 29 she had Jan. 14 against Tennessee State. She made 8 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc.
—Defense has been JSU's strong point under Pietri, having finished first in the OVC in scoring defense six of the past seven years, including this season at 57.6 points a game. Against Tech, JSU gave up a season high in points. Tech made 56.4 percent of its shots and 85.7 percent from the foul line.
—Senior guard Taylor Hawks finished with 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists in 25 minutes on the court.
—Freshman forward Keiara Griffin had 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Senior Jessie Day played a team-high 34 minutes and had five rebounds and two blocks while not scoring.
—For Tennessee Tech (15-9), Jordan Brock had 23 points, while Mackenzie Coleman added 19.