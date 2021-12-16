JSU women: Gamecocks get unexpected test from undermanned foe but still win by 13

JACKSONVILLE — It had all the makings of an easy win for Jacksonville State.
The East Tennessee State women's basketball team arrived in town Tuesday with only one win in 10 games. On top of that, the Bucs were missing six players from their roster for undisclosed reasons. That included the top four scorers.
They were left with only eight players, and the three non-starters are three who barely play and entered with only three points between them for the season.
So … Jacksonville State wins by 30, right? Or 40? Maybe 50?
Actually, the Gamecocks got an unexpected and uncomfortable test as they won 61-48. Undermanned ETSU played JSU to a standstill in the second half 29-29.
"We didn't play with any urgency at all," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "We played a terrible first quarter but we were up by three. We were up 32-19 at one point in the second quarter, and I think our kids kept thinking it was going to work itself out, without having to apply themselves to make it work out."
If there's any consolation for Pietri, it's this: even Alabama football legend Nick Saban has seen his team struggle to put away overmatched opponents.
"In my opinion, he's the greatest football coach to ever live, and he talks about, essentially, about being focused on the moment, doing your job, being in the present, but they had games this year against inferior opponents where the game went down to the end, and it never should've gone down to the end," he said.
Still, it was a win, and it made JSU 7-3. With two more non-conference games left before the Gamecocks start ASUN Conference play, they're assured of a winning record outside the league for the second straight year.
Also, Pietri got a chance to allow backup guard Kaiya Burnett to play a career-high 25 minutes. She responded with seven points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Backup point guard Shawnta Shaw was out because of a knee issue that Pietri said isn't major but was significant enough to hold her out of action.
He told his team that the flow of the game would dictate who got Shaw's minutes — she averages about 16 a game. Burnett doesn't play point guard, but when starting point guard Nekiyah Thompson went out, off-guard Imari Martin slid to the point, and Burnett played in Martin's spot.
"Kaiya did a solid job for us," Pietri said. "She did a solid job at both ends of the floor. She hits a couple of shots. You have to have people step up. When someone's not available, someone has to fill the gap."
What to know
—Fifth-year senior Kiana Johnson had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. In her last three games, she has scored 17, 16 and 16 points to boost her average from 6.1 points a game to 9.2.
—Bre'Anna Rhodes came off the bench to contribute nine points and five rebounds, while another reserve, Madison McCoy, had three points and six rebounds.
—Starting forward Keiara Griffin had six points and eight rebounds, while Thompson contributed eight points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Who said
—Johnson on seeing reserves such as Burnett, Rhodes and McCoy do some good things: "I saw the motivation from them to come into the game and score the ball more. They were coming in, looking to knock down shots. At the time, we needed it. They gave energy and effort. It was exciting to see them do better."
—Johnson on how recent post-practice shooting drills have helped her: "That helped me get motivated to score the ball more. With this being my last season, it makes me want to go even harder."
Next up
—JSU will host St. Francis (0-9) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The Pennsylvania-based school will travel to Georgia on Sunday before facing JSU.