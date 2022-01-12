JSU women: Gamecocks follow recent formula: start slow, finish fast, win another game

JACKSONVILLE — The first quarter hasn't been Jacksonville State's friend lately.
In the Gamecocks' first three ASUN women's basketball games of the year, they watched Bellarmine score 12 of the game's first 15 points. North Alabama followed that up by scoring all 10 of the game's first points. Then on Wednesday night, JSU fell behind by seven late in the opening period to Lipscomb.
But, the Gamecocks may start slow, but they finish fast. JSU won all three, including against Lipscomb, in which the Gamecocks rocketed to an 80-70 win.
The Gamecocks are now 12-3, which is the best start through 15 games in the program's Division I history. They're 3-0 in the ASUN Conference and alone in first place in the West Division. This is the second straight year to start conference play 3-0 after doing it only three other times in JSU's D-I era.
They've won five straight and 10 of the last 11.
That's a lot of good numbers, which brings an infectious smile to JSU guard Nekiyah Thompson's face, although she says, "We don't really pay attention to that. We just go out and play one game at a time. And we just win. That's it."
Even getting down early doesn't seem to bother the Gamecocks, as it didn't against Lipscomb.
"We talk to each other," Thompson said. "We have really good chemistry, so we know if stuff goes wrong, we can trust each other."
They grabbed their first lead midway through the second quarter on Kaiya Burnett's 3-pointer. They took the lead for good about four minutes into the second half on Madison McCoy's fastbreak layup.
By the end of the third period, they were up by 11 on Imari Martin's 3-pointer. JSU led by at least 10 for much of the rest of the game.
It hardly looked like the opening minutes, and for JSU coach Rick Pietri, all the winning has a team confident and ready to go, even the Gamecocks have a downswing.
"I do think our kids have a lot of belief in themselves, which is a really good thing," he said. "I think that belief has been fed by outcomes. Outcomes have fed the kind of confidence that they've rightly earned."
Thompson provided the biggest push individually Wednesday, as she had 16 points, five rebounds and nine assists. She had three turnovers, giving her a 3-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Coming in, her season average of 2.64 ranked 21st in the nation.
But the biggest stat was the eight fouls she drew from Lipscomb players, who committed only a combined 16 for the night. Even bigger, Thompson drew four charging fouls from Lipscomb ball-handlers.
"Coming in my freshman year, I was struggling scoring-wise, so I knew I had to step it up defensively," said Thompson, now a junior. "My senior at the time (Destiney Elliott) taught me how to take charges, and that became part of my game. It just took off. I don't even try — it just happens."
What to know
—Imari Martin had 20 points and a pair of rebounds for JSU.
—Kennedy Gavin scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Keiara Griffin added eight points and eight rebounds. JSU had a 40-34 rebounding edge.
—Burnett had nine points off the bench on a trio of 3-pointers.
—Jordan Peete led Lipscomb (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) with 23 points. Blythe Pearson leads the nation at 49.23 percent from behind the 3-point arc, but she made two of her eight attempts on her way to 10 points.
Who said
—Pietri on guarding Pearson: "For people who are as good from the arc as she is, we want to limit their looks. So she got off more than I would've liked her to get off, but I believe we make you work for the looks you get as a shooter. I think making you work for them makes you not quite as accurate as you would otherwise."
—Pietri on his own team's 3-point shooting, making 14 of 33: "We got timely shots, and then we were able to hit some shots from the perimeter. Their defensive philosophy is to protect the rim, which means at some point you're going to get an open perimeter look. We made 14 of 33. That's a good percentage, a good number. Those 3s add up."
—Pietri on Jacksonville grad Kyra Williams, who played 17 minutes off the bench for JSU and had four points, three rebounds and two assists: "She was getting it done on the defensive end. She was covering well. She got a couple of rebounds, got a couple of loose balls. I'm somebody who's going to ride a good wave. I'm not going to make a change for change's sake. There was a stretch of time in the fourth quarter when we had a nice run going with Kaiya Burnett and Kyra Williams on the wings, so we rode that wave."
Next up
—JSU will play at Eastern Kentucky (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.