JSU women: Gamecocks find their shot to win fourth straight

JACKSONVILLE — After some recent struggles shooting the ball, Jacksonville State's coaches had an idea:
Maybe the players should shoot a little more in practice.
Extra work doesn't always pay off, but it certainly did for the Gamecocks, who sank nearly 48 percent of their shots Sunday afternoon in a 78-46 win over visiting Alabama State. Even more impressively, they made nine shots from behind the 3-point arc while attempting 18.
"Actually, it was Coach Rabun Wright's suggestion," JSU head coach Rick Pietri said, referring to an assistant coach who joined the Gamecocks before the season began. "She said, 'Coach, we should after practice require them to stay and shoot for 15 minutes.' We weren't shooting it well enough, and as a group, we weren't investing the extra time necessary."
The Gamecocks (6-2) took extra shooting practice in the three workouts leading up to the Alabama State game.
"I've always believed there's something to believing internally that you're worthy," Pietri said. "So, shooting is a skill, and there's a lot of mental effects to shooting. So when you put in the extra time, your mentality starts to change a little bit, and you start to think, 'I deserve this. I put in the extra time, and I'm supposed to make this.' Fortunately, in this particular case, it paid off for us."
The biggest beneficiary of the extra work might've been guard Imari Martin, typically a scoring ace for JSU and a long-range threat. But in the three previous games, she had made only 4 of 24 from 3-point range.
Against Alabama State, she made 5 of 7 from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 18 points.
"I really appreciate my teammates giving me the ball and looking for me<" Martin said. "So, yeah, I just got to knock it down so they know I can do it."
What to know
—Kiana Johnson finished with 17 points and four rebounds for JSU, while point guard Nekiyah Thompson added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.
—Kennedy Gavin had eight points and four rebounds. Her backup, freshman Bre'Anna Rhodes, had six points and five rebounds. Backup point guard Shawnta Shaw had six points and four assists.
—JSU outrebounded Alabama State 46-32, but at halftime, it was 20-20.
—Alabama State is 1-5 but in addition to JSU, the Hornets have lost to Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia and South Florida, which is ranked 13th nationally by The Associated Press.
Who said
—Pietri on the second-half rebounding: "Alabama State is always a physical, aggressive team, and in the first half, they had nine offensive rebounds. We talked about it at halftime, that if anything was going to get (Alabama State) into the game and give them a chance to win is if we continued to allow them to bully us on the offensive glass. In the second half, they got four offensive rebounds. The flip side, we had one offensive rebound in the first half and 13 in the second half."
—Martin on JSU having won four straight: "We're happy about it, but we've got to stay focused on it. Keep doing the same every day."
Next up
—JSU will visit Houston on Thursday before hosting New Orleans on Nov. 14 and East Tennessee State on Nov. 16.